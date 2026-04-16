Love Horoscopes For Friday, April 17: The Aries New Moon Brings A New Beginning

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 17, 2026. The Aries New Moon and stellium peak on Friday, creating an intense space for new beginnings and luck within your romantic life.

The New Moon is the seventh planetary body in this fire sign, creating a spectacular stellium. While a New Moon brings new beginnings, a stellium brings luck through karmic lessons and experiences. The influx of Aries energy is beneficial to your romantic life and can help you make your dreams a reality, as long as you use it wisely. Hold space for your partner and pause before jumping into that new beginning. This is an incredible, divine time in your love life, but you must make sure that you're creating something that can truly last.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 17, 2026:

Aries

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This is a pivotal moment for you, sweet Aries. The New Moon and stellium in your zodiac sign hold immense power for you and your romantic life. But you need to temper your energy and reactions.

Trust yourself and make sure that you feel your best, and not depleted, before taking action. What you do on Friday is a part of the new cycle you're calling in, so be sure it’s rooted in what feels best for you.

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Taurus

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Be grateful for the sudden insights in your love horoscope today, Taurus. The energy on April 17 creates a shockwave in your subconscious. This brings to light an intuitive message that changes how you approach your romantic life.

Aries energy helps you trust your intuition, even if it's not logical. Sit with yourself, meditate, or go on a long walk in nature. What arises now helps you determine what path to take in your romantic life.

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Gemini

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This new beginning is unmistakable, Gemini. The Aries New Moon and stellium during Friday's love horoscope affects your romantic relationship or the person that you’ve been dating.

With this new energy, you are focused on what you want your life to be like, instead of what you’ve been settling for. Move forward and trust that any changes are also for the best.

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Cancer

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You deserve the life of your dreams, Cancer. The New Moon and stellium set you onto a brand new path of purpose and destiny. Yet, it also benefits your romantic life.

You are looking for a true partner in your life, not just someone to date. Today's love horoscope encourages you to take a serious approach to dating. Don't be afraid to make the first move.

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Leo

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Notice what is already changing, Leo. Aries energy brings luck and new beginnings. With the New Moon and stellium here, you are moving into an incredible phase. However, you must pay attention to what is already changing before taking action.

Your love horoscope today urges you to be discerning and open to shifting your perspective or course of action, especially in romantic matters. Take your time on Friday and try to focus on what matters most to you.

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Virgo

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You are finally moving forward, Virgo. The New Moon in Aries on April 17 allows you to move forward in ways that you previously haven’t been able to. This energy is all about realizing you are through the process rather than just initiating it.

Look for significant changes to your romantic status or ongoing situations that have caused confusion and heartbreak. You are free; you just need to start acting like it.

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Libra

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This is only the beginning, Libra. With the New Moon and stellium in Aries on April 17, it’s important to remember that this is only the beginning. What you are experiencing now is not where you are going to end up.

You don’t have to live with fear, but recognize that you are in process. Give yourself grace and be open-minded. The kind of love you want exists, but there may be a few more lessons in store before you finally find it.

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Scorpio

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One step at a time, Scorpio. Aries energy governs your well-being and routines. This also benefits your romantic life, as you set healthier boundaries and gain greater awareness.

With the New Moon in Aries on Friday, you are embarking on a healthier journey in romance. You must make sure that you’re not trying to move too quickly or are overlooking a key component. You deserve to make progress, but you need to take your time.

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Sagittarius

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This is the love you’ve dreamed of, Sagittarius. Aries energy governs your romance and long-term commitment. This is your forever love. With the New Moon and stellium in Aries, you are asked to embrace a new beginning but also to practice patience in how and when it comes together.

Aries has you wanting to rush into something, including saying I do, so make sure to take your time. When you finally commit, you want to be sure it is truly your forever love.

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Capricorn

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You have to trust in this new beginning, Capricorn. The Aries New Moon and stellium peak on April 17, bringing a new beginning. You may be called to take action by embracing a desire or making positive changes during this time.

Be sure you are including your partner and not trying to rush to any finish line. Trust that this is meant for you, but still allow yourself to go slow.

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Aquarius

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Change your perspective toward love, Aquarius. Aries rules your communication and learning. With the New Moon and stellium here, it’s about how you communicate and the internal changes you allow yourself to embrace.

While you possess greater confidence and authority in how you express yourself, this energy also provides a new perspective toward love. Be sure that you’re holding space for the changes this brings.

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Pisces

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Something magical is beginning in your life, Pisces. The Aries New Moon and stellium occur on Friday, highlighting your self-worth. This is a beautiful energy that calls you to realize what you’ve always deserved from love and every other facet of your life.

You must practice caution, though. Don't move too quickly or let self-doubt get the best of you. Believe that life can be everything you’ve ever dreamed of, and look for where the magic is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.