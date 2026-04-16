4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, April 17

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 17, 2026. The New Moon in Aries on Friday marks the height of Aries season when your luck comes from the power you exert toward a goal you feel in your heart.

There's a whole lot of energy concentrated in Aries right now. Eight astrological bodies (the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Chiron, and the Vertex) are all in the fire sign, which is meaningful because the number 8 is the powerhouse in numerology that foretells going from rags to riches.

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A New Moon in Aries with all this supportive energy means that a 30-day window is opening up when starting something new attracts abundance and luck. In true Ram fashion, these astrological signs start quickly and end strong.

1. Aries

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You're about to be reborn on April 17, and that means going from rags to riches. The peak of your solar season is here, and with it comes a big dream in your heart to be successful. This dream may not be about being rich financially, but it can involve wanting to influence people to make the world a better place.

With the New Moon downloading information from the Sun, both in your zodiac sign, you see what you need to know about your journey. The path becomes clearer on Friday as a surprise event helps you transform your future for the better.

2. Libra

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Love is on the horizon, and for you, that's all you want. Everyone deserves a fresh start, Libra, and you are the giver of second chances. When the New Moon happens in Aries, you see a person in your life with fresh eyes. You are ready to give a person a new opportunity to prove themselves. It's more healing for you than you would have thought.

There's a shift in how they speak with more honesty than usual. You are happy to watch the changes unfold, and it brings hope to your heart that humans can do the right thing. Today is the start of a 30-day journey that could lead you to an abundance of love.

3. Cancer

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Cancer, your career is taking a turn for the better, and it's your mind that helps you to create abundance and luck on April 17. The New Moon in Aries helps you to see a fresh opportunity present itself.

Since Aries rules the head, an idea comes to you on Friday in a way that you didn't expect it. You can easily think your way through a tough time and problem-solve. You may be able to show others how you're more than a worker. You're a leader who can create momentum.

4. Capricorn

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You're attracting abundance and luck in the form of healing and peace. On April 17, the New Moon helps you to make important changes in your home of origin. Aries is the eternal optimist, and it's the sign of fresh starts.

When there's a concentration of this energy in your family sector, you're able to start over again with people whom you've felt estranged. When you have peace in your home life, everything else works out for the better. You don't send off a vibe that something is wrong, and your mind isn't preoccupied with problems. Less trouble means more energy, and that energy can be channeled toward generating good luck.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.