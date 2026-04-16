5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 17

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on April 17, 2026. The New Moon arrives in Aries on Friday, beginning a new chapter in your life.

The Moon is conjunct the Aries Sun, helping you feel at peace with yourself. Sometimes, when you want to start a new project, relationship, job, or adventure, an inner war takes place as you wonder if you ought to stay where you are. You question whether your intentions are pure. You ask yourself if you're being wasteful or foolish, and there are even times when you'll talk yourself out of your plan.

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That doesn't happen on Friday. A chapter of your life is ending, but another one is unfolding. What makes today the best for these astrological signs is how the New Moon rewards their resilience.

1. Aries

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New Moon, new you, Aries. What makes today one of the best days for you all month is how at ease you feel with yourself. On April 17, the Sun in your sign helps you to feel confident. The Moon allows you to tap into your emotions and hit the reset button, while Chiron helps you see that you're not a victim but a powerful warrior.

You realize your innate power and apply it to the future. You work toward authenticity that reveals how you've changed. The transformation in your life is so apparent that other people take notice. You are as strong on the inside as you appear on the outside. You are finally at one with yourself.

2. Pisces

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Pisces, the New Moon in Aries gives you a fresh economic start. You have had financial problems in the past, but after April 17, you're no longer letting that affect your future. With the courage of an Aries warrior, you face your concerns. You stop fearing the worst. Instead, you see how you can make your life better.

The Sun shines a light on where you have grown the most. You see opportunities as they appear and do not question if you can handle them. Chiron keeps you humble. Forever, you'll be a smarter person when it comes to stewardship for the things you have. You've lost, you've learned, and you've grown. Today, that's what matters most.

3. Sagittarius

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Joy is on the horizon, Sagittarius. The New Moon in Aries emphasizes love, and you are really ready to give your heart to anything that sets your emotions ablaze. There have been times when you've opened yourself only to regret it, but with the healing energy of Chiron involved with the Sun on April 17, you envision yourself as healed.

You know that to truly be cured of the past, you have to move forward with courage. After Friday, you're no longer looking back. You are comfortable with taking your life to the next level with someone or something else. This is a day of strength and courage, and you feel it authentically.

4. Gemini

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Gemini, a New Moon in Aries means that you start a fresh chapter in life related to friends. You love being a social butterfly. You were born to gab and learn about others. It's on April 17 that you stop hurting over a betrayal that hindered you from reaching out. If you've been a victim of gossip, don't let it hold you back.

If you worry about rejection, you navigate through it. Chiron helps you to see that connecting with others is a sure way toward growth. You find your tribe, the people who understand you. You feel seen and loved.

5. Virgo

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On April 17, the New Moon in Aries reminds you of a secret situation that caused you to feel lost. You had to overcome thoughts of someone hiding the truth from you. Now, you have put that in the past and forgiven all. You're the one in a power position. You take your time getting to know people and see who they truly are.

Your guard down on Friday, Virgo, and you are confident that the timing is right. Being freed from a past that made you shrink back is the best experience you could have today. You know what you need, and letting something own you by virtue of memory isn't one of them.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.