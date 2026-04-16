4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On April 17, 2026

On April 17, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. During the New Moon in Aries, we get a special feeling that we can't ignore.

It's as if the universe itself is trying to signal something, and now it's up to us to interpret what's going on. This is pretty typical of a New Moon, and when in Aries, the effect is powerful and direct.

For these astrological signs, this is a day of revelations. We have many ah-ha moments that jolt us into a place where we know exactly what must come next. No more waiting. Friday's energy clears it all up for us.

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1. Aries

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The universe gets right in touch with you on Friday through your own sense of what is right and what is wrong. Because of this kind of discretion, you're able to do something that's been on the back burner for years.

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You've had this idea for a while now, and in your head, you always knew that someday you'd go for it. You won't be able to help yourself. You are just that motivated. During the New Moon in your sign, you're able to reconcile what's in your head with what must literally be done. Then, you do it. You know it's right, and so the rest is history.

2. Cancer

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Friday brings you the nerve to accomplish something that's only been in your imagination until now. You are happy to keep it alive in your mind, but something about the Aries New Moon has you wanting more, Cancer.

You find that this energy lets you see into your own character. This helps you recognize how strong and courageous you really are. This lunar influence reveals potential. In your case, you can see the beginning, middle, and end. You know that it's now go time.

3. Libra

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The New Moon in Aries does something wonderful for you, Libra. It shows you your own worth. It's not like you don't know it already, but getting a refresher certainly feels empowering. On April 17, it's as if the universe pressed a button that brings you a fresh new round of power and hope.

Believing in yourself does wonders for your ability to move forward. You aren't as concerned with the reactions of other people during this time. Oddly enough, this is a huge cause for celebration. You are releasing yourself from your attachment to approval, and what a relief it is.

4. Capricorn

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You understand the message behind this lunar influence when you start to see how successful you've been at building a foundation that lasts. This essentially means that whatever you're doing now is working.

April 17 brings a rush of Aries power. It has you thinking of new and inventive ways of making what you already have into even more. You're an industrious spirit, Capricorn, and you know what your next move needs to be. You do not hesitate, either. The Aries New Moon brings out the go-getter in you, and that's always a win.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.