The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, April 17 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign’s daily tarot horoscope is here for April 17, 2026. The Sun and New Moon are in Aries. The collective tarot card is Four of Swords.

Today's theme is slowing down to reflect. The Four of Swords interrupts your instinct to take action, which typically is what a person will do during a New Moon. On Friday, you may avoid rushing into projects and take time to think about your plans. Now is the time to prepare.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords

Aries, you feel ready to take on the world, but on April 17, take a pause. The Four of Swords tarot card represents a need to plan ahead.

Even if it feels unnatural for you to slow down, try not to talk yourself out of it. You don't want to label yourself as lazy. Slowing down is a strategy. Your body and mind signal it's time for rest. Listening to your inner voice is work, and it's best to honor it.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Temperance

On April 17, your daily tarot card is Temperance, which is all about balance and moderation. On Friday, it's best to slowly integrate what you want more of in your daily life.

It's OK to take your time blending and refining the activities you enjoy. Your schedule can be tweaked. It doesn't have to be filled up with events or plans. Let change be subtle and stable so you can enjoy what you do.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

Gemini, the Hermit encourages you to look inward on April 17. Make time to withdraw for mental clarity.

Life can get busy, but you can set boundaries so as not to fall into a pattern of haste and busyness. Quiet reflection can be so good for you. You can use the time to think and feel your feelings.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

Cancer, April 17 is the perfect day to enjoy a little pause. The Ace of Cups tarot card invites you to embark on an emotional renewal journey.

Take some time for a soft reset on Friday. Let yourself feel happy in small ways. Connect with your creative side. Schedule in some self-care.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Strength

Your tarot card for April 17 is Strength, highlighting power and inner courage. On Friday, you're gifted with an opportunity to evaluate what it means to be strong when you feel tested.

You can choose to exhibit your power through restraint or to measure what you're able to accomplish by speaking loudly through quiet action.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles, reverse

Virgo, the Eight of Pentacles reversed tarot card is about reassessing what you're doing before taking further action. It's time for you to take a break from pushing yourself to get so much done.

You might overwork yourself rather than respect your need for rest. April 17 is about mental pausing and making sure your efforts align with what you truly want for your life.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, on April 17, it's important to find mental clarity through stillness. The Justice tarot card symbolizes fairness without being swayed by emotions that push you to act selfishly.

You don't have to rush toward any one conclusion or give an answer you're not ready to give. Instead, take time to be accurate and thoughtful. Aim for honesty.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card is a symbol of endings and fresh starts. On April 17, it's best to reflect on what you're doing as a situation unfolds.

You can learn from your past and use those important lessons. Life lessons to build your future you love. Don't see loss as an ending, but as a reset that improves your future.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hanged Man

Sagittarius, the Hanged Man tarot card reminds you to let go and surrender to an outcome. You may feel like you're being patient waiting for a friend to make a decision, yet this might not be the best decision for you on April 17.

Instead of trying to force things, let your life flow according to your needs. You can let others prepare without stopping you from living your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, your tarot card for April 17 is the Four of Pentacles, which is about conserving your energy.

You don't necessarily need to expand what you're doing to do more. Instead, stabilize your activities. Protect your heart and avoid unnecessary waste of time or energy.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, the Star tarot card is a symbol of healing and spiritual restoration. On April 17, calm energy surrounds you.

It's a reminder that restoration is possible if you choose it. Trust that everything you need will fall into alignment. The universe is working on your behalf behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

Pisces, the Moon represents an intuitive retreat from the world's pressure. April 17 is a great day for reflecting deeply and intently on what you're experiencing in life.

Instead of asking others for clarity, sit with how you feel and let the universe speak directly to your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.