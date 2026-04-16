The New Moon On April 17 Is A Really Big Deal For 5 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

The New Moon on April 17, 2026, is a really big deal for five zodiac signs. According to astrologer Amy Demure, the New Moon in Aries is "the most powerful and transformative new moon we've had in years."

Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune are all in Aries at the same time the New Moon rises in the same sign. As the astrologers at Cafe Astrology explained, "This is a strong cycle under which to re-evaluate our relationship with ourselves. With this potent Aries energy, we have the chance to make important changes in our lives."

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These astrological signs are taking the universe up on its offer on Friday, and it "will completely change their entire life's trajectory over the next six months," said Demure.

1. Aries

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You may feel stagnant right now, but you're about to evolve very quickly, Aries. According to Demure, "You are glowing up into the highest, most elevated version of yourself. You are having a massive death and rebirth. You're completely destroying the old version of your life that settled for less."

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This means that any mediocrity in your life or relationships will quickly be tossed to the side after April 17, replaced by "passionate, fulfilling love and relationships or career upgrade that leads to massive wealth and success," Demure said. No longer stuck in life, expect to thrive like never before.

2. Libra

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Since Aries is your opposite sign, Libra, the New Moon on April 17 is a really big deal for your relationships. Thanks to all of the energy in this fire sign, "You are having a massive upgrade in your love life," Demure explained, "and you are destroying years of karmic cycles that kept you trapped in painful, stagnant, or disappointing loops in your relationships."

Without even really trying, you're attracting romantic partners who finally meet your standards. As Demure explained, "This new moon marks a defining moment in your love life where your romantic connections become much more elevated, much more aligned with what you are looking for." So, if you've been itching for excitement in your love life, get prepared. It's happening sooner than you expect!

3. Capricorn

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As someone who appreciates the value of hard work, it is extra frustrating when it feels like your rewards don't match your efforts. While things may feel a little hopeless now, Capricorn, that changes after the New Moon on April 17, which marks the start of a positive new cycle for you.

This is a really big deal for you, because "Over the next two weeks, many of you will start ushering in the career of your dreams," Demure explained. "Many of you will level up, attract more clients, find ways to make more money, or get a promotion." So, if you've been feeling stuck in your career, don't panic. You're raising the bar, and the universe is rewarding you by meeting you halfway there.

4. Cancer

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After a long time of feeling like you were being picked over, "you are finally gaining the recognition and acknowledgement you deserve in the workplace," Demure said. The New Moon on April 17 is a really big deal for you, Cancer, because its motivating energy leads you to "find the brilliant ideas and opportunities that will drive you forward towards success."

Luckily, you'll be winning big as you find ways to make more money and get that promotion you've been dreaming of. So, keep on working hard, Cancer. Your dream life is closer than you think.

5. Taurus

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Taurus, you've been going through it for the past few years. But luck is finally on your side "Because alongside this new moon, you are experiencing some of the luckiest astrology you've had in years," Demure said, explaining that this New Moon is a very big deal for you as "You will finally be rewarded over the next two weeks for your previous hard work and efforts over the past few months."

You've been hard at work manifesting the life of your dreams, and after April 17, opportunities begin pouring in like never before. So, if you've been wanting a lifestyle change, now is your time to shine!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.