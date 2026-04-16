3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 17, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era starting on April 17, 2026, when Mercury conjunct Neptune acts like a magic key that opens the doors to positivity.

A new era of hope and action is about to unfold for us, and these astrological signs understand that it's not worth it to dwell in constant negative thoughts. There is a way out. We can choose to think positively, and this change empowers us greatly.

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The moment we realize we're not victims and we're not stuck is the moment we create true freedom. We have the chance to walk into a powerful new era, and these signs are not going to miss it.

1. Pisces

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For you to feel the power of this day, you must open your mind and allow yourself to feel both hopeful and driven to make it so. There's a new era awaiting you, Pisces, and it's filled with possibility.

When Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune on April 17, seize the moment and do what you know is going to work. You cannot stay in this place of darkness any longer. It's time to move into the light, and you know it.

Once you start to believe that there's more to life than waiting for someone else to decide your future, you take control of your own fate and make it a fantastic journey. On Friday, you are empowering yourself and ushering in your own new and powerful era of your life. Nicely done!

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2. Gemini

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Leave it to you, Gemini, to be the most imaginative person of the day. With what's going on in your mind on Friday, it appears as though you're about to do something great.

If there's one thing you've learned, it's that you cannot stay in one place forever. You need movement and growth. You need the opportunity to fulfill your potential.

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When Mercury conjuncts Neptune, a few of your visionary concepts open the door to an entirely new lifestyle change. It is something you need, and something that feeds your soul. It pushes you into a new and powerful era, and you intend to make the most of it.

3. Sagittarius

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A powerful new era is upon you, Sagittarius. This is when you sit back and go over your life's experience. You lived, you made mistakes, and you learned. You have no regrets, and this knowledge sets you free.

Knowing that you don't regret your choices is the key to being able to enjoy what's left of your life. Your future looks beautiful and rich, and you plan to make the most of all that is offered to you.

When Mercury conjuncts Neptune on April 17, you take into consideration how much time you've wasted and forgive yourself for thinking that your own time is infinite. Now, you walk into that new era, where every minute counts and life is ultimately precious.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.