Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 17, 2026

Loneliness is coming to an end for three zodiac signs after April 17, 2026.When the Moon moves into Taurus on Friday, our attachments start to slim down.

Basically, this means that when we first started feeling lonely, we were much more attached to something (or someone) Now, during this hearty lunar transit, we feel able to cope on our own. It's all about recognizing that we don't have to stay stuck in loneliness forever.

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Sure, it felt permanent, but on Friday, these astrological signs are liberated from the attachment that kept them down. We are entering an era of connection, and it's so much better than the loneliness we have experienced.

1. Taurus

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You used to be quite a lonely person, and the more you experienced that feeling, the more you believed it would last forever. For a while, you couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. Yet, that all changes on April 17.

It seems that your attachment to the situation that brought you into that dark place of loneliness was only temporary. In your zodiac sign, the Moon is here to help you see that on Friday.

It's like it suddenly clicks in your psyche and shows you that things really do change on a dime, as they say. This is when you change, too, Taurus. This is when you realize that being lonely no longer suits you.

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2. Virgo

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In the past, you upheld the idea that you were just a lonely person. You thought that this was just the way it is, and you didn't need to share it with anyone. Now, you feel differently, Virgo. The times are changing for you.

During the Taurus Moon on April 17, you feel a little more comfortable just being you. You aren't as attached to the idea that you're less than the average person. You're you, and that's great stuff.

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Friday's lunar influence helps you reclaim your personality and charm. You don't need to identify with being a victim or someone who was left all alone. You just aren't that person anymore. The time for loneliness is over and done with.

3. Scorpio

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What gets you out of your funk on Friday, Scorpio, is that an old friend reignites the bond you have. For some reason, that's all it takes for you to walk right out of that lonely place you kept yourself in for so long.

You almost got used to feeling lonely. While you never wanted that to be who you are, you didn't really see any other options. Yet, during the Taurus Moon, you realize you were kidding yourself. You were never actually alone! You have people in your corner who want to be there for you. Let them!

So, this is just the beginning, and it feels like Spring break and Summer vacation all wrapped in one. Why bother accepting loneliness as a condition when friendship and love await?

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.