The Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For March 30 - April 5: The Best Week For Relationships We've Had In A Long Time

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 30 - April 5, 2026, a beautiful week for each zodiac sign's romantic life as the planet of love changes signs and we experience a harmonious Full Moon. The Full Moon rises on April 1 in Libra. This zodiac sign rules marriage and committed relationships, so this is the perfect moon for love. This week, we're striving for peace and harmony, especially in relationships. If there have been any recent problems, the Libra Full Moon goes a long way in terms of being able to reach a compromise and get things back on track.

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Venus enters the zodiac sign of Taurus on March 30. Venus is the planet that rules our love lives, beauty, values, and money. Venus in Taurus is a laid-back and relaxing type of energy focused on the richness of our senses, especially taste, smell, touch, and sensuality. This is the time to relax and enjoy our surroundings, taking time to notice the beauty in small things that bring comfort and pleasure. Since Taurus is an Earth sign, we feel more peaceful and stable when connecting with the earth this week by going for a walk or gardening, and otherwise being a little more indulgent.

Though it's an overall wonderful week for love, there are two days to watch out for. Venus squares Pluto on April 3, which can be a difficult energy for relationships and typically relates to obsessiveness or jealousy. Suspicion and mistrust may be present on Friday, so it is important to be aware of this energy and steer clear of this kind of negativity. Luckily, Mercury trines Jupiter the same day, which can balance out some of the negativity with its uplifting energy. Then the Sun squares Jupiter on April 5, which is indicative of a relaxed and lazy day. However, be aware that something could get blown out of proportion, but it is seldom a problem. Let’s take a look at how the astrological signs fare in love this week:

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Weekly love horoscopes for March 30 - April 5, 2026:

Aries

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Aries, as Venus leaves your sign to enter Taurus on Monday, the energy shift creates a week that encourages more grounded and less impulsive communication, which can strengthen bonds.

The moon’s opposition to Mars on Tuesday can bring about some self-reflective thinking about changing certain negative behaviors.

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Taurus

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Taurus, Venus has officially entered your first house of self, which represents you personally. This week, you're feeling great and looking good. You'll have no trouble drawing others to you.

The Venus-Pluto square falls in your sign on April 3, so be aware that this can create some turbulent energies if you aren’t careful.

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Gemini

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Gemini, you're likely feeling much more emotionally aware this week. The Libra Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love on April 1. This is an opportunity to really connect with a love interest or meet someone new if you are single.

On the 3rd, you may find that some old baggage concerning relationships comes up. This is the week to release it for good.

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Cancer

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Cancer, this is a great week to slow down and get in touch with your emotions.

You feel deeply anyway, but this week, you have more emotional clarity and a better ability to connect deeply with Venus now in Taurus. Try not to let old issues become a problem, especially in the latter part of the week.

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Leo

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This week's Full Moon is all about communication, Leo. Someone has something very important to tell you, and this is likely the week they finally do.

Attraction deepens this week, pushing you deeper into romantic territory with a partner.

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Virgo

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The Full Moon is rising in your second house this week, Virgo, which rules not only money but also self-esteem. If this is something you could stand to work on, this is the week to do so.

Venus in Taurus is highly compatible with you. Starting this week, you're likely to plan a trip with a love interest or meet someone at a distance.

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Libra

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The Full Moon rises in your sign on April 1, Libra. This means the spotlight is on you and what you want this week, so you may well be the center of someone’s attention.

Starting on March 30, Venus in Taurus brings deeper feelings. Since it falls in your eighth house of intimacy, a relationship is likely to go to a new level very soon.

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Scorpio

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Since the Full Moon falls in your 12th house of secrets and unconscious thought, this week, you may want to spend some time alone reflecting on the state of your relationships. The 12th house can bring up old negative ways of thinking, Scorpio, and this Full Moon is a powerful time of release.

Venus enters your seventh house of partners on March 30, which adds some much-needed grounding energy to a relationship.

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Sagittarius

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The Full Moon rises in your 11th house of friendships and social groups on April 1, so it’s time to connect with others. If you are single, this gives you a great opportunity to meet someone new.

This is a week of reflection and optimism, Sagittarius, and potentially a deeper connection.

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Capricorn

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Venus enters your fifth house of love on Monday, Capricorn, setting the stage for a current relationship to expand. If you're single, you're likely to meet someone new very soon.

Renewed romantic energy can be grounded in nature, so spend some time outside together. The Full Moon has you focused on relationships and where you are headed.

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Aquarius

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The April 1 Full Moon in Libra is highly compatible with you, Aquarius. You're likely planning (or thinking about planning) a trip with a love interest.

Until then, Venus is entering your fourth house of home on March 30, so this week, you may want to stay in for a relaxing date at home. The beautiful Venus in Taurus energy is bringing deeper emotions and connections.

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Pisces

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On April 1, the Full Moon falls in your eighth house of intimacy. This is also the house that rules your feelings in a relationship and how a partner makes you feel, so this week, you're focused on this.

Venus in Taurus is highly compatible with you, Pisces. Your love life can improve this week through patience and clarity. Don't be afraid to up the romance!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.