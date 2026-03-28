The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 30 - April 5 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for the week of March 30 - April 5, 2026 has each zodiac sign willing to do anything to achieve their goals, according to the 2 of Pentacles in reverse.

As this week is rife with angel number days, significant astrological movements, holidays, and observances that perfectly align with this energy, it is important to note that you'll likely feel inclined to take accountability regarding why it's taken so long to seize an opportunity. Whether it was alluring distractions or insecurity and disbelief, this week, each astrological sign owns where they've gone wrong and works to finally get it right.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign For March 30 - April 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Page of Wands reversed

One thing you're learning this week, Aries, is that when something is meant for you, it is always meant for you. Thanks to the Page of Wands coming out in reverse, you are not only reminded of this but comforted by the reminder.

You've been worried that you missed the mark, but you understand now that you were only delayed so you could be in better alignment with what belongs to you. Because this energy complements the waxing gibbous moon in Virgo and Libra, you feel this relief regarding your health and relationships between Monday and Wednesday.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: 2 of Wands

Taurus, your message from the tarot this week is short and sweet, just like you like it. You have goals, and with the 2 of Wands card as your weekly tarot card, you intend to meet them this week. No exceptions.

This mindset mirrors the Full Moon in Libra on Thursday, which has you working toward better balance between self-care and providing for everyone else. You don't mind taking care of people, but you refuse to lose yourself while doing so.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: 9 of Swords

Don't let the 9 of Swords freak you out. Or do, because that's the point of it coming out as your tarot card this week, if you can believe it.

You have been letting your worries or the idea of preparing for the worst haunt you, Gemini. But here's another idea: Maybe you've already been through the worst.

The waning gibbous moon dancing from Libra to Sagittarius over the weekend is urging you to find gratitude for what you've survived, so you can be open to what's next and stop living in what's past.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: King of Wands reversed

With the King of Wands reversed as your tarot card, you need to relieve some pressure this week, Cancer.

You're carrying a lot on your shoulders, and you could use some help. In the words of Mrs. Doubtfire, "Help is on the way, dear!" It's coming by way of Monday's waxing gibbous moon in Virgo, when you verbalize that, though you don't mind helping out, teamwork makes the dream work, so everyone has to do their part.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: 8 of Cups reversed

You're tempted to try again this week, according to the 8 of Cups in reverse, Leo. What has you so intrigued that you want to give something a second chance?

Thanks to the waning gibbous moon moving through Libra and Scorpio on the 3rd (or Angel Number Day 4/3), you're reflecting on a valuable relationship from the past with a more positive outlook, allowing you to see the good, and encouraging you to double back.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Cups

With the Page of Cups as your tarot card, you are encouraged to trust your intuition this week, Virgo. You are receiving divine messages, and you need to follow them!

Though the energy of the card matches the waning gibbous moon's movement through Libra and Scorpio on Good Friday, you also need to take advantage of the waning gibbous moon's energy in Sagittarius on Easter Sunday. If you want big rewards, you've got to take big risks, especially when you feel it is worth it and could change your life for the better.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: 7 of Swords reversed

Libra, with the 7 of Swords in reverse, you are either experiencing imposter syndrome, keeping secrets, or avoiding dealing with the truth. You already know that the truth is coming out sooner rather than later, right?

This week is bringing you unexpected relief and better stability, especially on Saturday, when the waning gibbous moon in Scorpio shines on an angel number day (4/4).

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands reversed

You are no longer willing to hide what you are dissatisfied with, Scorpio. You know that your high expectations are reflective of the influence you have, and this week, you are owning that you are done settling for less.

The Sagittarius energy of the King of Wands reversed is alive and well in the later part of the weekend, when the waning gibbous moon shines in that sign on an angel number day (4/5). You've had it, and on the 5th, a day made for changes, you are demanding effective change.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot cards for Sagittarius: 5 of Wands reversed & Judgement

Sagittarius, with these two cards coming out for your tarot horoscope, it's safe to say that you will be worried about walking the line this week.

The last thing you want to do is judge, but by your own account, someone is making things harder than necessary. It's time to put things into perspective, something you feel a need to help with while the waxing gibbous moon is in Virgo on angel number day 3/30.

Because Venus enters Taurus this same day, you're using your own personal growth journey as a reference to better help whoever is struggling through their own.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Swords

Capricorn, you are known for your hard work, but with the Page of Swords as your tarot card this week, you're more known for your ideas and thirst for knowledge.

This energy is aligned with the asteroid Sappho moving into Cancer on Tuesday, or angel number day 3/31. You feel more secure showing off how creative you are because you believe in yourself, and you know who has your back.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune

Everything is working out in your favor this week, Aquarius, according to the Wheel of Fortune as your tarot card. The tables have turned, and now, you're on top.

This is the full-circle moment you've been waiting a long time for, something reflected in the Full Moon in Libra on angel number day 4/2. Balance has been restored, and it's making you feel more stable than you've felt in a while. You earned this, so enjoy it!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot reversed

Pisces, you are getting a lesson in self-discipline this week with the Chariot card in reverse.

You're not a fan of being delayed or set back, but the universe is testing you this week to see if you will stay focused or allow the illusion of opposition to throw you off your path again.

The waning gibbous moon passing through Scorpio and Sagittarius on angel number day 4/5 is asking if you've learned from previous lessons and if you will use that as a starting point to make a real change from now on.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.