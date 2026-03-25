The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In April 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in April 2026, you attract incredible opportunities and possibilities into your life.

April begins on a courageous note as a multitude of planets begin to congregate in Aries, the first sign of the zodiac associated with new beginnings, courage, action, and inspiration. With all planets in direct motion until May 6, this is the perfect month to begin a new project or job or take action on a long-held dream.

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With the power of Aries behind you, you are determined not to fail. You’re not afraid of the changes that following your dreams may bring. Your best life inevitably requires you to embrace transformation willingly and with acceptance, so that you are surrounded by the best and the luck you deserve.

The building stellium in Aries peaks when the New Moon rises in Aries on April 17, joining the Sun, Saturn, Neptune, Venus, Mars, Mercury, and Chiron in this fire sign, infusing you with courage and action to move forward in all facets of your life. The Sun shifts into Taurus on April 19, giving you the chance to ground your dreams and find stability within any changes you are making. When your astrological sign's lucky day arrives, be open to big changes, because it's all leading you to your best life.

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Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, April 17

Get ready to seize your dreams when the New Moon in Aries rises in your house of self on April 17, creating the perfect inspiration to take action on all you desire. This is magnified by the large collection of planets that are gathering in your zodiac sign and helps give you the strength and power to accomplish great results, no matter where you feel directed.

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With the New Moon in Aries, you are beginning something deeply personal, and it may catch you off guard. Be sure that you’re trusting in yourself and allowing yourself to take a risk, especially on something that you’ve wanted for so long.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, April 19

Take time to celebrate yourself this month, Taurus. On April 19, you are moving not only into Taurus Season and your Solar Return, but also into a place of clarity and security. Taurus Season begins on April 19, helping you to take stock of your life and start implementing important changes in your life.

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However, this year feels different than years past, especially once Uranus moves into Gemini on April 25. Uranus has been moving through your zodiac sign since 2018, bringing instability and required life changes. With that almost completed, it’s time to celebrate yourself and all that has changed since that time. You are on the other side of an incredible period of growth, so enjoy it and know that you are right where you are meant to be.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Saturday, April 25

This is the beginning of a new era, Gemini. Uranus, the planet of shock and awe and unexpected changes, enters your zodiac sign on April 25, beginning a brand-new cycle that lasts through 2032. Uranus in Taurus was about breaking apart anything that wasn’t stable. In Gemini, it’s about helping to expand what you thought was possible.

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This represents an included phase of personal growth for you, but it helps you manifest the life of your dreams. Be sure you’re holding space for all possibilities, and that no matter what happens, you allow yourself to smile, knowing that it’s all going to work out better than you imagine.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, April 17

Let yourself be noticed, Cancer. The New Moon in Aries peaks in your house of career on April 17, bringing about a new beginning or level of success in your life. This energy is amplified at the moment because of the plethora of planets in this fire sign.

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You have everything you need to claim what it is you deserve, so let yourself be noticed. With this energy, anything is possible. Divine offers of incredible wealth and recognition are possible, yet they amplify your voice and skills. Don’t be afraid to own your power and what sets you apart from the rest, because this energy has success written all over it.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Thursday, April 9

When Mars shifts into Aries on April 9, activating your house of luck and abundance, you realize what perfect timing looks like, Leo. Mars helps you to direct and focus your energy. In Aries, it means that you are being guided to invest in new beginnings and open your life to exciting new adventures.

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This is the best place for a new beginning to occur, and with all planets direct, nothing stops you from moving forward. You look at relocating or embarking on a new professional journey during this time. Be sure that you’re not overthinking or fearing the worst, because the universe is about to bless every move you make.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Sunday, April 19

Be clear with your intentions when Taurus Season begins on April 19, Virgo. This is your sign to say yes to what life brings your way, especially once Uranus moves out of Taurus and into Gemini on April 25.

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This is a time of expansion in your life, whether that means working on your business, applying to colleges, or deciding to take an incredible opportunity that would have you traveling the world. The luck you create this month has been hard-earned, but it’s one that is now trusted, especially as you’re just beginning a new season of success in your career.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Friday, April 24

You can’t plan for your luck, Libra. While you can try to set yourself up for success, it’s not the same when it comes to attracting luck. Luck occurs when you are open to receiving and are in alignment with your soul and the universe. This comes through in the sudden, unexpected opportunities or being guided by your intuition.

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Beginning on April 24, hold space for where the universe is guiding you as Venus enters Gemini. Gemini governs your house of luck, and while Venus helps to create abundance and magic, it’s Uranus that is responsible for shifting your life in dramatic ways. Be sure you’re not clinging to any plans too tightly, because the best luck is the one that is also unexpected.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Sunday, April 26

Wisdom makes all the difference, Scorpio. While you experience an intense energy of Aries activity in your house of change, daily routine, and well-being, be sure that you’re not making any impulsive decisions through the first half of the month. This is meant to awaken you to what you need and want for yourself, especially around the New Moon in Aries on April 17.

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It’s better to wait until Pallas shifts into Aries on Sunday, April 26, so you have the wisdom and clarity to choose what is best for you. No matter how urgent a decision appears to be, just know that you do have the power to wait until you're ready, especially as this choice is one that affects the rest of your life.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Tuesday, April 14

Everything always arrives in divine timing, Sagittarius. Mercury enters Aries on April 14, bringing new opportunities for happiness, fulfillment, and creativity. This is an important time for you to define and choose your soul purpose. Whether you’ve been looking to start a social media channel, write a book, or land that perfect job in a creative field, you'll do it.

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Mercury in Aries helps you to not only receive offers but also to take action. Instead of just toying with that amazing idea, it’s time to take action on it. There will always be excuses for why you can’t begin, yet in this moment, none of them matter, as you are meant to take action on your dreams.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Wednesday, April 1

This is just the beginning, Capricorn. You can feel that something big has been simmering beneath the surface in your professional life, whether it was a job offer, realizing that you needed to return to school, or that you are meant to start your own business. You’ve been guided to nurture and invest energy into making your desires a reality.

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Now, as the Full Moon in Libra rises on April 1 you finally see the results of your efforts. A Full Moon serves as a point of reflection, not necessarily completion. So while you're reflective or proud of all you’ve achieved, just keep in mind that this is only the beginning of the success you attract.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Wednesday, April 1

Allow yourself to close out a part of your past when the Full Moon in Libra rises in your house of new beginnings and luck on April 1. The Moon calls attention to what you must leave behind, guiding you to reflect and release so that you continue to pursue the life that is meant for you. In Libra, it suggests that it involves your emotions or perception toward achieving your dreams.

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With Libra's balanced energy, your own goals are positioned at the center of your life. You'll see similar themes arise from the October 21, 2025, New Moon in Libra, so allow yourself to release to receive the luck meant for you.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, April 24

Free yourself, Pisces. You start the most liberating phase of your life as Uranus enters Gemini this month, delivering the freedom you need for the life of your dreams. In Gemini, Uranus targets your home and emotional connections, making this a perfect time to relocate, invest in authentic connections, or remodel your home.

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Uranus is in Gemini until 2032, so stay open to what arises and invest in what feels right for you. With Venus entering Gemini on April 24, it sweetens this energy through May 18, helping you to have a soft transition and build a life of greater freedom and abundance.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.