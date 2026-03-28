3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 30 - April 5

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from March 30 to April 5, 2026. This week's theme relates to small decisions that produce significant results.

This week, these animal signs master the habit of attracting goodness into their lives by speaking it into existence. If you want love, don't focus on the lack of it. If you want happiness, talk about gratitude and plenty. Working on your mindset and allowing each moment of communication to encourage a shift attracts more good things your way. You draw to yourself

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This week doesn't have to be a dramatic change in how you live your life. Intentional action and baby steps help you align your life with how you want it to be.

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Paying attention to the energy of joy brings the right mindset into focus this week. Work with pink, since it's symbolic of innocence and love. Putting something pink by your front door or in your bedroom will remind you what you need to focus on.

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The best day for attracting luck and good fortune is on April 2, a Balance Day. Coincidentally, this day also arrives when the Full Moon is in Libra, which is about harmony. Use this time to connect with others. You may be surprised by how circumstances flow in the right direction.

If you tend to be an introvert, pair up with a Rooster for their social nature. You want to accept invitations to go out and be open to spontaneous conversations, even if you feel like you prefer not to. Being open helps you to draw to yourself what you need. Stay mentally open and ready, Pig!

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

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You don't have to wait for the right timing to bring luck and great things into your life. Instead, take action, Rooster. Don't worry about things being imperfect. You could find that what you did is enough, and the lack of an ideal circumstance can teach you character.

The point of this week is to move forward. If you need to adopt a more carefree mindset, hang out with a Horse animal sign. They are easily encouraged to keep going. Open your windows to let fresh air in, and mentally signal that you're entering a new creative era of your life.

Even if you start a little wonky on Monday, by Sunday, April 5, you'll find your swing. Boost your confidence with bright colors, such as white, for visibility and clarity. Taking the first step can feel hard, but it's smarter than staying quiet.

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3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Stability is a really good energy to tap into this week because it's how you find the serendipitous opportunities you want. Creating emotional security can take time, but set a goal for April 4, a Stable Day, to support you in this journey. Plan ahead and start making long-term plans once you decide what you want your life to be.

A great color to incorporate into your daily life is charcoal gray. It cues power that's subtle and classy. Be smart and avoid acting impulsively, which signals insecurity to others. Take time and let your gains be slow and sure. One ally for this week is a Goat, who encourages emotional choices rooted in practicality.

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To remind you of your personal value, place a small coin or metal object in your wallet or your workspace. Let the coin remind you that little gains are big when you remain consistent.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.