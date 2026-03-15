Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For March 16 - 22: Much-Needed Change Is Finally Here

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 16 - 22, 2026, a week of passion and romance for each zodiac sign. This month’s New Moon rises in Pisces on March 18, bringing about a powerful wave of intuition and dreamy, emotional energy. Our intuition and feelings concerning others are stronger this week than almost at any other point, making healing relationships easier. We're able to feel deeply in touch with others, so you might suddenly see someone in a different light. Venus squares Jupiter on the same day, which is typically pleasant and positive for love or social activities since you'll desire companionship and love.

The Sun joins Venus in Aries on March 20, the same day the Spring Equinox takes place and Mercury turns direct. Though Mercury retrograde is over, we are not out of the woods just yet. When a planet is stationing, it is at its most powerful, so there are more surprises in store as we find out more information. Misunderstandings due to a lack of clarity or confusion as to where others are coming from are still likely, so use careful communication. Mercury’s station in Pisces lasts until the 24th, so it is better not to start new things until Mercury begins to move forward on March 25th or later. The retrograde shadow period lasts until April 10th.

Weekly love horoscope for March 16 - 22, 2026:

Aries

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Aries, this week's new moon falls in your 12th house, which can often bring up troubles and old emotional baggage that needs to be dealt with. Mercury also turns stationary direct in your 12th house, so be aware that mental and emotional confusion may abound.

Once the Sun moves into your sign on March 20, you will likely go back to being your old self. Plus, with Venus in your 1st house, if there have been relationship issues, they can be resolved this week.

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Taurus

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If you're single, Taurus, you may shift toward community-focused connections this week, or spend more time in your normal social groups.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, the new moon is an ideal time to connect or spend quality time with a loved one.

As the Aries season begins on March 20, don’t be surprised if you enter a period of self-reflection and changing behaviors that can aid your relationships.

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Gemini

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Gemini, this week represents new beginnings in your love life, although you could still encounter some problems with Mercury, your ruling planet, retrograde.

If you're single, expect to socialize more. If partnered, you and your special person may want to engage more with the community and do more socializing this week.

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Cancer

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Cancer, your romantic life benefits from long-distance activities this week, including travel or meeting someone who lives in another place or even another country.

This is a week to expand your horizons, and it's a potentially exciting period. Self-discovery and finding happiness in love are front and center this week.

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Leo

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Leo, empathy and warmth increase your chances of a stable love life this week. There's a focus on compassion and understanding that can foster more intimacy.

You'll likely find yourself moving away from any relationship that has outlived its purpose or felt restrictive in any way. Now is the time for authentic self-expression.

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Virgo

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Virgo, the new moon on March 18 falls in your house of partners. This marks a turning point or reset in your relationship.

Communication may be a little problematic this week since Mercury is still retrograde, but you should be able to manage.

After the 20th, your intimate life becomes more important, along with the way someone in your life makes you feel.

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Libra

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Libra, Venus, your ruling planet, is transiting through your house of partners this week. When it's joined by the Sun on March 20, you may start to feel and act more direct in terms of what you want from your partner.

Some old feelings or emotional baggage may resurface. If so, it's only so you can let go of it, which will benefit any current relationship.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio, this is quite an exciting week with the new moon in your 5th house of love. If single, you could meet someone, or a relationship could go to a new level.

This week, you'll likely reconnect with someone you have known before. Either way, your focus is love, and you have a lot to look forward to.

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Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, the Pisces new moon on March 18 may have you dreaming of love and, of course, since you're a Sag, adventure and excitement.

You are entering a new cycle as the Sun (and Venus) transit through your 5th house of love. Neptune and Saturn are also in your 5th house, and Saturn represents someone you have known before or who is a little older than you. It’s looking good this week!

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Capricorn

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Capricorn, your love life gets a lot more interesting and emotional this week, in a good way.

You have a type of fresh start coming up soon. If you are in a relationship, this week puts you on a more authentic path with someone who likes you just as you are.

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Aquarius

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If you are connected to someone financially or share joint resources, Aquarius, the early part of the week could bring some tension. The Sun’s entrance into Aries on March 20 puts a focus on communication with a partner or love interest.

It's important to lay all of your cards on the table and have an open and honest conversation this week.

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Pisces

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Pisces, the new moon on March 18 shines its light on you and where you want to go from here in terms of many things, including love.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, is now direct in your 5th house of love. If Jupiter’s expansive rays aren’t obvious in your love life by now, they will be this week.

Take a look at your self-esteem this week. Is it where it should be, or should you work on it?

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.