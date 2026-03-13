3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Really Good Luck All Week, From March 16 - 22, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week, from March 16 to 22, 2026. A new energy arrives with the Vernal Equinox on Friday, March 20.

This is the start of the Spring season in the Northern Hemisphere, and also marks the start of the Astrological New Year, as the Sun enters the first sign of the zodiac, Aries. This is a powerful time to step into a new timeline, knowing that you are working alongside the universe.

Advertisement

Mercury also stations direct in Pisces on March 20. Mercury has been retrograde since February 26, guiding you to slow down and reflect before moving ahead. Now, as Mercury stations direct, alongside the Sun’s entrance into Aries, you are moving into a powerful and lucky period. This is your chance to embrace new beginnings in your life and make this your luckiest year yet.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take a chance on your dreams, dearest Cancer. The Pisces New Moon rises on Wednesday, March 18. This is an incredible time to observe what new offers and opportunities are coming in, knowing that you are meant to take action.

It’s been challenging to feel like you haven't been able to move forward, but that is no longer the case. What you envision and give your mental energy to is what you call into your life. Be mindful of your thoughts and get ready to take a chance on manifesting your wildest dreams.

The Pisces New Moon brings about a new beginning in your life, yet it’s not the only transit bringing you luck in the days ahead. Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, March 20, helping you move forward with clarity and wisdom. You can trust the offers that surround you right now, knowing you have done the work to deserve a better life.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You deserve a fresh start, Leo. As the Sun shifts into Aries on Friday, March 20, you begin a powerful period of luck and transformation in your life. Aries energy governs luck and abundance. With Neptune and Saturn also in this fire sign, you are working with a brand-new energy.

The Sun governs the actions you take, while Neptune helps guide your soul toward your divine purpose. This is the energy you need to understand exactly what direction to take your life in. Just don’t be put off by what Saturn requires of you. No great dream is easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.

Advertisement

This week, you must focus on what you want to begin or initiate in your life during this time. Pay attention to the opportunities that arrive and what you feel called to explore. The changes you’re making right now aren’t superficial. Rather, you're finally choosing the path that is in alignment with your soul.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your life is about to become incredible, Scorpio. You already experienced Jupiter stationing direct in Cancer on March 10. Yet, this week is when you finally get clarity on what you must do.

Right now, you are called to take action. You are surrounded by opportunities, but you must be the one to seize them. On Sunday, March 22, Mars in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, giving you the fortitude to know what you should do and follow through until all your dreams have come true.

You are not meant to be passive during this period, Scorpio. It's time to be decisive and willing to go after what you want. Don’t waste your time overthinking or succumbing to self-doubt. Instead, embrace your most confident self, and when the opportunity arises to change your life, seize it.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.