The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 16 - 22 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your weekly tarot horoscope for March 16-22 is here, and it is leading us to make a declaration that allows us to live the best of both worlds. With the Fool card and the Queen of Wands jumping out of the deck in reverse, it shows that we will not only demand respect for all the work we've put in, but also declare our right to have fun and enjoy our youthful spirits.

This week, we will not allow anyone to pull the rug out from under us or tell us how to live our lives. Expect to communicate your stance in the middle of the week between the 19th and 20th, when the New Moon and Mercury play around in Pisces as we welcome the Spring Equinox and Aries season. This is a great week to live out our innermost fantasies in our everyday lives as we thrive with insatiable passion and vibrant purpose. Your astrological sign's weekly tarot horoscope reveals exactly what's in store this week.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from March 16 - 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups

Aries, the Ace of Cups comes with a warning to brace yourself this week.

Ready or not, something (or someone) is on the way to you, special delivery. Signed, sealed, delivered, it is yours! There's no return policy, so you can't take it back. This is due to the week beginning with a waning crescent moon in Pisces between the 16th and the 17th, urging you to give in to what you asked the universe for.

If Aries is your rising sign, this is occurring in your 12th house, so it is referring to a secret dream or wish your heart made.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Wands

Taurus, you have a desire you intend to act on this week, according to this Ace of Wands card.

There is something or someone that fills your mind and heart with such passion this week that you have to have it or them. You have a plan to make it (or them) yours, especially during the waxing crescent moon in Aries that welcomes both the Aries season and the Spring Equinox on the 20th.

If you are a Taurus rising, this energy activates your 12th House, so it's bringing to light a love or passion you've kept hidden.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot cards for Gemini: 6 of Swords & 2 of Cups reversed

You are declaring that it is time to make a change this week, Gemini, and with the 6 of Swords followed by the 2 of Cups, it's a result of someone not doing their part or changing the rules without giving you fair notice.

You're not going to lie to yourself about what you know anymore. If this person or situation is no longer living up to what you signed up for, you're taking your name off the sign-in sheet between the 18th (when the New Moon rises in Aries) and the 20th (when the Spring and Aries seasons begin).

If Gemini is your rising sign, this shake-up will happen in your 11th House, so you plan to walk away from some toxic friends or organization that does not match the vision you have for yourself.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Cancer: Knight of Wands reversed & 9 of Pentacles

Cancer, a time will be had this week, according to the Knight of Wands in reverse and the 9 of Pentacles.

You are ready to let your hair down and celebrate the fact that you are living life as you like this week. This is aligned with you walking into a new season, and I'm not just talking about the Spring and Aries seasons. You promised to start prioritizing yourself and your feelings, and on the 21st, as the waxing crescent moon shifts from Aries to Taurus on angel number day 321, you will look back at that decision with satisfaction and pride.

This energy takes place in your 10th and 11th Houses if your rising sign is Cancer, putting the spotlight on your reputation within a community or social network you care about.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Leo: Ace of Swords, 2 of Swords reversed, & Page of Swords reversed

Leo, with these 3 Swords cards jumping out of the deck, you are likely in your head this week about something that's got you feeling stuck or on cruise control.

When the Ace of Swords joins reversed versions of the 2 of Swords and Page of Swords, it means you need to get something off your chest, or more so, your mind. Express what you've been holding back in hopes that things would get better during the waning crescent moon in Aquarius and Pisces on the 16th and 17th. By the time the waxing crescent moon shines in Taurus on the 22nd, you want to hear realistic intentions and see tangible results.

If Leo is your rising sign, this energy occurs in your 7th, 8th, and 10th Houses. Expect to declare a much-needed change in your relationships that directly influences your social status.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Virgo: The Fool reversed & 7 of Pentacles

Virgo, when the Fool card comes out in reverse with the 7 of Pentacles to follow, it can only mean one thing: you have no intentions of stopping what you're doing, no matter who disapproves.

Thanks to the New Moon in Aries on the 19th, you are comfortable expressing that this is the new you, and everything you are doing is aligned with the way you want to live your life from now on.

If you are a Virgo rising, this energy is sparking things up in your 8th House. Expect to speak up about what you want from a romantic partner and what they need to bring to the table to not only complement who you are, but who you are becoming.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Cups

Libra, I'm not surprised to see that you and your opposite sign (Aries) have the same card as your tarot horoscope, the Ace of Cups. With a New Moon in Aries on the 19th and the Aries season starting on the 20th, it's bringing out another side of you and a desire or need for things to come full circle during that time.

If Libra is your rising sign, this is activating your 7th House of relationships. Ready or not, Libra, you asked for this, and it's here. Is it everything you thought it would be?

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot cards for Scorpio: 7 of Wands reversed & 7 of Swords

First of all, it's worth noting the consistency of the number 7 in the two cards that came out for you, Scorpio. Since the 7 of Wands in reverse is requesting someone to stop playing games and the 7 of Swords is questioning where the love went, it's safe to say that something you once felt lucky to have now feels like an unlucky chain letter.

This energy is in alignment with the start of Pisces-Aries Cusp week on St. Patrick's Day, when a desire to renew something is expressed. You chose to give something another chance, but by the 17th, you're ready to take it back.

If your rising sign is Scorpio, this Pisces and Aries energy sits in your 5th and 6th House, showing how something that once pleased you is now stunting your personal growth.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot cards for Sagittarius: 4 of Swords & Judgement

Sagittarius, with these two cards popping out, you are being encouraged to take a break this week and reassured that there's no judgment for doing so.

You've worked hard, and now is the time to relax, which is well aligned with the waning crescent moon in Pisces on the 17th.

If Sagittarius is your rising sign, this energy takes place in your 4th House, influencing your family or home life.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Strength reversed

Hang in there, Capricorn. That's what the Strength card in reverse means for you this week. Take heart and hang in there.

There's a reason for the extra nudge of encouragement. The waxing crescent moon in Taurus on the 22nd promises to reward your valuable intentions and work. Just because it's coming slower than you're used to doesn't mean it isn't coming.

If Capricorn is your rising sign, this energy is happening in your 5th House, which is where the promise of satisfaction is coming from.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot cards for Aquarius: The Fool reversed, Strength, & The Moon

When these 3 cards come out, it means that all eyes are on you and your choices this week.

The people watching you aren't nosy, Aquarius, nor do they want to be all up in your business. They are keeping their good eye on you because they admire the strength and courage you have to go your own way.

This is well aligned with the waxing crescent moon moving from Aries to Taurus on the 21st. It shows off your intention to practice what you preach, and if Aquarius is your rising sign, it will activate your 3rd and 4th Houses.

This means you won't be stingy in sharing the breadth of knowledge you've gained living outside the perimeters of what you were taught to discover what you want to do for yourself.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: 2 of Wands

You've got big plans, Pisces, and this week is the time to make them happen. The 2 of Wands showing up for your tarot horoscope is urging you to take that next step.

You can also attribute this energy to the waxing crescent moon in Aries on the 21st, an angel number day (3/21) that not only pushes you to take action on plans you've made, but to do so with positive reflection of how previous steps taken have led you to practice better self-care and have more balanced relationships.

If Pisces is your rising sign, this energy is taking place in your 2nd House, highlighting your values and self-worth.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.