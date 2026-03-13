3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 16 - 22, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from March 16 - 22, 2026. The Year Pillar is Fire Horse, the month is Metal Rabbit, and this week is Open to Stable Day energy.

The week is a Yang Fire energy week, so you attract luck and good fortune into your life by doing something new. Three days are anticipated to be the luckiest. Monday is an Ox Open Day, so money-related activities are encouraged. Set appointments, open your doors early for business, and initiate projects. The next heightened day is Wednesday, a Metal Rabbit Establish Day, an ideal day for vacation plans.

Friday is the most fortunate day of the week and the start of the Spring Equinox. Do something that signals abundance, such as starting your day with a gratitude list or donating money to a good cause.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you attract luck and good fortune through relationships and gratitude this week. Start the week with a goal in mind. In fact, placing a photo or vision board in your workspace, specifically in the northwest area of your home or desk, can provide a visual aspiration. With this week's Yang energy, make it a goal you look forward to completing. Write a list of things you need to do, and when writing your gratitude list, include each in what you are thankful for.

Psychologically, the color blue enhances trust, and in Chinese astrology, it strengthens confidence. Wear dark or navy blue to keep your mind on emotionally stable activities. Go out and socialize, especially if you're invited or will spend time with a Tiger animal sign. They are likely to introduce you to someone and move your plans forward. 10 is a lucky number for your animal sign this week, representing new beginnings and progress.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Keep a travel token nearby to remind you of all the trips you want to take, Horse. This week's luck and good fortune involve the open road. Feng Shui says luck comes to those who place a small map or travel photo in the northwest corner of their home. If you have a picture of a place you want to visit or a postcard, you can frame it and place it where it's easy to see.

If you have to coordinate schedules or use a travel agent, a Dog animal sign can be a powerful ally for brainstorming and troubleshooting to find the best deals. Their loyalty and desire to encourage partnership help you focus your energy on a single goal. This week's lucky number for Horse animal signs is 17; 1 is for leadership, and 7 is for growth. If you need a boost of courage, wear red as it symbolizes vitality.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

You attract luck and good fortune through emotionally connecting with others and your inner desires this week, Pig. Wearing jade or the color jade green can give you a boost of confidence by connecting to the budding phase found in nature. Start the week with a fresh, clean kitchen, and consider the symbolic meaning of nourishment as it relates to generating good fortune and luck in your life.

Since your lucky day is on March 20, the start of the Spring Equinox, do something related to gardening. Placing a fruit plant or a bamboo plant in sunlight can inspire you to maintain a positive mindset. If you see the numbers 2 and 1, or 21, note that these are lucky numbers for Pig signs this week. 2 represents harmony, and 1 represents leadership and independence. Together, they represent joy and fulfillment coming your way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.