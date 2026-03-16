Aries Season Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from March 16 to 22, 2026. The Sun enters Aries on Friday, propelling our desire to succeed.

The New Moon in Pisces on Wednesday, March 18, motivates us to fall back in love with ourselves and our vision for success. We want to dream big during this transit, and, with Saturn also in Aries, we are willing to do the work. Aries energy and Mercury direct have us moving forward, as we now have the tools needed to finish what we start.

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1. Aries

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You are beginning a much-needed and fantastic chapter with the New Moon in Pisces rising a few days before Aries season begins. Slow down, watch a movie, bake cookies, and reflect. This is your moment to celebrate yourself, Aries.

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It's time for you to take back control and turn your focus to more exciting ventures related to your professional goals or creative pursuits. Mercury is stationing direct on Friday, March 20, making this a very memorable period for you to harness your power and understand your intuition moving forward.

2. Taurus

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Give yourself the love and compassion you need this week, Taurus. You are entering this new phase of life with a lot more understanding. Take the initiative now to start a new plan with Mercury stationing direct towards the end of the week.

Aries season is enlightening us all, but it is teaching you how not to focus on past failures. Instead, prepare for what lies ahead. You are equipped and talented enough to shine.

3. Gemini

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Your ruler, Mercury, is stationing direct this week, Gemini. That, and the New Moon in Pisces, supercharges your thinking and prepares you for how your imaginative side boosts your ongoing creative projects. These wonderful ideas are fueling you, and you are problem-solving with ease. You feel a lot more comfortable working on your own and pouring the love needed into your projects.

4. Cancer

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With Jupiter now direct in your sign and Mercury ready to station direct, this week is especially promising, Cancer. The New Moon in Pisces opens up pleasant opportunities in your career. However, with Saturn and the Moon in a tight position, this is a time for you to learn how to be patient with your process. This New Moon shows you that working towards your goals slowly and methodically helps you level up.

5. Leo

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As a fire sign, this is going to be a beautiful week, Leo. As we get more fire in the sky, it awakens a part of you that has been dormant for a while. If you are motivated to succeed, this is the time to start your step-by-step plan. You can also embark on new adventures from the comfort of your home through free courses or reading books you’re curious about.

6. Virgo

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The passionate New Moon in Pisces is welcoming you into a new phase right before the Sun enters Aries. This means that you’re going to be given new tools to progress within your financial sector. This week, you are more analytical when it comes to how you are sharing your resources with others, whether a friend or a romantic partner. Those in business relationships have new ideas on how to share the financial gains during this time as well.

7. Libra

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The fire energy is happening within your relationship sector, Libra. This shows you how you behave within your relationships. Are your friends or partner reciprocating the energy that you’re giving them? Or is this a time for you to be more independent?

Plenty of questions arise during this time, and there are opportunities to have meaningful discussions now with Mercury direct. Because you have more guidance from Saturn and Venus in Aries, you can reach a compromise if there are conflicts within your connections.

8. Scorpio

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This week, you are working well with others, Scorpio. The New Moon in Pisces gives you excellent opportunities to showcase your leadership skills and take action. You may also become a mentor within your friendship groups over the next several months. Overall, this is a valuable lesson that shows you how to wear a new hat when it comes to the dynamics you have with others.

9. Sagittarius

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If you have had a creative block over the last several years, the New Moon in Pisces helps you find your voice once more. The Sun and Moon in Aries spark a new beginning for you. If you have children, this Moon helps you understand them a lot better and be more patient, with Venus and Saturn also in this part of your chart. At this time, you are willing to work hard towards your dreams.

10. Capricorn

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This New Moon is asking you to slow down, Capricorn. Consider taking a break to focus on your home life and make meaningful plans moving forward. The transit also tests your patience with others. Instead of being explosive, think before you speak and listen to all sides of an argument.

The Moon and Saturn in Aries are showing you the value of solid friendships and why letting go of grudges is important. Now that Jupiter is direct, make sure to win people over with kindness and compassion.

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11. Aquarius

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This week, there is a focus on connecting with your community, Aquarius. You might be invited to join a club, team, or be part of a collaborative project. You are more comfortable stepping back into the spotlight. Prepare to take on more leadership roles or to be someone your friends can look up to. You’ve gained so much understanding recently, and now it's time to let others see your skills.

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12. Pisces

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The New Moon in your sign reflects a culmination of all you have learned over the last two years, Pisces. You are finally breaking free from the clutches of Saturn in Pisces and are ready to embrace this moment. The Moon in this position brings the collective more confidence and allows you to be honest about what you want moving forward. Self-exploration and love are major themes this week.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.