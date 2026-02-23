In Chinese Astrology, People Secretly Judge Zodiac Signs & Think These 5 Are 'Walking Red Flags'

An astrologer who talks about astrology in Chinese culture explained that people there secretly judge zodiac signs and listed five they consider red flags.

Every astrological sign comes with its fair share of stereotypes. For example, Gemini has a reputation for being two-faced while Capricorn is known to be quite the workaholic. According to an astrologer who goes by the name @ancientwifi7 online, some people tend to judge others based on those traits.

From refusing to date irresponsible signs to being wary of signs that might not be the most romantic partner, they might not say it out loud, but they're usually not impressed by any of these signs.

1. Capricorn

According to @ancientwifi7, Capricorn is considered a walking red flag in Chinese culture. He explained, "Dating a Capricorn can feel like this: you open a Christmas gift, expecting romance, and find one grand a five-year financial plan." Now, is this useful? Of course. Is it romantic? Not really.

On top of that, Capricorns are considered somewhat controlling and a little too practical at times, which might bring some people down. However, if someone is looking for a responsible person who always pays the bills on time, Capricorn is their person, @ancientwifi7 said.

2. Gemini

Not even in China can Gemini escape its reputation for being a red flag. As @ancientwifi7 explained, "in Chinese gossip, people joke Gemini are very loyal. Loyal to being in love, not to one specific person." Gemini is also known not to be very good at paying attention.

Even so, when life gets boring, the first friend everyone will always call is a Gemini, @ancientwifi7 said. So, while they might not be considered the best romantic partners, they're pretty good people to have in your life overall.

3. Libra

Ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Libras are perhaps the most charming sign in the zodiac. Sure, Libras are beautiful, smart, and kind. However, according to @ancientwifi7, the red flag issue with Libra often stems from its flirty nature.

From flirting with their friends to flirting with strangers, Libras magnetic energy isn't just reserved for one person. "Still, at 3:00 AM, when you are sad, usually a Libra sending you those long, comforting paragraphs," pointed out ancientwifi7.

4. Aries

In Chinese culture, Aries is sometimes considered a "walking red flag" because of its fiery personality. In a separate video, @ancientwifi7 explained that when an Aries likes you, "even a plane feels too slow. In their head, they're already on a rocket to come see you."

And while that sounds great, the problem really shows up "when they're done with you," @ancientwifi7 said, "they disappear like they never existed."

5. Leo

In Chinese culture, @ancientwifi7 explained that Leo is often considered overbearing for many. According to the stereotypes, Leo's propensity to think very highly of themselves and their main character energy has a tendency to throw people off, the astrologer said.

He explained that many people believe Leo has double standards, calling other people dramatic while labeling their own flair as simply being romantic. And while a Leo might defend you, @ancientwifi7 said, don't expect them to put you above their own ego!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.