The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, March 17 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, is here. The Sun and the Moon are both in Pisces and collective tarot card is the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, so today's theme is self-sufficiency and how willing you are to do what it takes to have it in your life.

The reversed Nine of Pentacles suggests instability in finances, so it's important to cultivate self-control. The Sun and Moon in Pisces help address matters related to illusion. Areas where you have blind spots come into focus, and you discover how important it is to set boundaries around time.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: King of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, the King of Pentacles, reversed tarot card asks you to take a closer look at how power or money is used in your life. You'll likely notice some tension at work or in a key relationship on Tuesday.

Someone close to you may be trying to maintain power over you or control how you act in certain situations. On March 17, don't mirror energy. Instead, aim to act in line with your inner compass. Know when it's wise to surrender control and when it's best to assert it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Four of Swords, reversed

Taurus, your daily tarot card for March 17, the Four of Swords, reversed, invites you to re-engage with life, and to do so on your own terms. You feel ready to move out and about after a restful period.

Doing so can feel refreshing, but don't rush into commitments or setting new obligations for your time too quickly. Instead, give yourself time and space to adjust and get comfortable with being back in the swing of things. Small steps help you feel good about what you're doing and stop you from feeling pressure that leads to burnout.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups tarot card references emotional fulfillment and the feeling that life is aligned with your hopes and dreams. Gemini, this tarot card on March 17 highlights how important connection is for you, especially when it involves experiencing joy with others.

It's time to celebrate your achievements and to celebrate small moments. Recognize when something good has happened in your life. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable on Tuesday. A simple conversation or thoughtful gesture can add warmth.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Death

Cancer, the Death tarot card implies transformation. You're in the middle of a significant change in your own life, and on March 17, start to see how your world could be.

What you've outgrown no longer appeals to you. Old mindsets change and adapt to new ways of thinking. You decide to change habits that used to work well but now feel inhibiting to you. Letting go of what feels uncomfortable helps you to embrace change and see how beautiful it can be.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands tarot is about standing your ground, Leo. On March 17, you defend yourself in a way that feels deeply personal. However, you may not receive the type of acceptance or approval you were hoping for.

When you experience fierce competition or feel misunderstood by others, don't see it as a rejection. Challenges help you to confirm your beliefs. They give you courage and deep conviction. The test that feels harshest is the one you pass with flying colors.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Empress, reversed

The reversed Empress encourages you to pay attention to how you treat yourself on March 17, Virgo. Should your energy feel drained or if your focus is on too many things that don't feed your soul, pause.

Rather than force yourself to keep going, call a time-out and pause. Know that taking care of yourself isn't selfish at all. It's one of the most important things you can do today. It provides you with balance and gives you a sense of peace.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Judgment

Libra, the Judgment tarot card, signals a moment of realization. On March 17, you recall a past conversation and reflect on its meaning. The confusion you once felt starts to lift, and you understand things in a way that you had not in the past.

Since this tarot card is about spiritual awakening and personal responsibility, you realize where you have to do things differently. You're given a gift to fix what isn't working and to live in truth at a deeper, more authentic level.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups tarot is about wishes, Scorpio, and it points to a period of deep gratitude due to receiving rewards you've worked so hard to have. On March 17, you realize how sweet your life has become, and you recognize with deep appreciation what is going well.

This could be a moment where you receive good news or enjoy a pleasant interaction. You allow yourself to celebrate the smallest of victories and enjoy all that you've created in your life, even when there's struggle.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

On March 17, the Knight of Swords, reversed signifies a need to slow down. When energy is scattered or you push yourself too hard, it's tough to see the big picture clearly.

You are eager to speak your mind or act on an idea on Tuesday, Sagittarius, but try not to create problems by acting hastily. Take thoughtful action rather than being driven by impatience. Take a deep breath and slow down. Let yourself work on timing and intention, and not a deadline that can wait.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Hanged Man, reversed

The Hanged Man, reversed, tarot card suggests a period of waiting may be coming to an end, Capricorn. For some time, you felt suspended between choices or unsure about the right direction to take. The card indicates that the moment for reflection is shifting into a moment for action.

Today invites you to examine what you've learned during the pause. A new perspective helps you see that sacrifice or delay served its purpose. Release what's kept you stuck. When you let go, you discover progress becomes much easier.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Five of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, the Five of Wands, reversed, is about easing tension and stepping away from unnecessary conflict. This tarot appears after you've competed against someone. Situations that felt chaotic are beginning to settle down.

Rather than proving or pushing your ideas harder, today encourages you to focus on cooperation. Sometimes the smartest move is choosing peace over winning an argument.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Moon

On March 17, the Moon tarot invites you to trust your intuition, Pisces. This tarot card is connected to mystery and the subconscious mind. Your emotions feel stronger than usual on Tuesday, or certain situations seem unclear.

Today encourages patience with anything that feels confusing. Not every answer arrives immediately. When you allow yourself to observe quietly and trust your instinct, clarity begins to emerge in ways you may not expect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.