4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On March 17, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 17, 2026, when both the Sun and Moon are in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Pisces is an interesting zodiac sign. Its astrological symbolism represents spirituality, and the house it rules is about hidden things, such as solitude and the unconscious mind. In mythology, Pisces is associated with Neptune, the planet that dissolves stuff. We are just a few days from the Pisces New Moon, so it's a season for fresh starts.

Advertisement

But first, something old has to end. For these astrological signs to attract abundance and luck on Tuesday, it's time to confront your dark side and make room for the light in your life.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On March 17, the Sun and Moon in Pisces are in your sector of home and family, Sagittarius. It's time to clear away things that block your energy flow and keep you feeling stuck. Take note of things in your home that function as inhibitors. Visually note what makes you feel emotionally drained in your personal space.

When you walk through the front door, declutter and remove unwanted items. Take old photos off your cell phone and put them elsewhere. It's always good to have a tidy home, and when the Moon and Sun are in Pisces, symbolically, it reminds you to handle housework and chores.

As you clear away clutter, remember that the Spring Solstice is just around the corner. You can experience the feelings of abundance that come with a fresh start. Luck becomes the experience of doing things that make you feel good and having the time to do so.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

There's something wonderful about having a clean conscience, Leo. When you feel like your heart is renewed, it gives you a vitality that's difficult to express. On March 17, it's time to address the hurts and pains that have become hindrances to your higher power.

Whenever the Moon and Sun are in Pisces, they remind you that secrets are meant to be brought to the light at some point in time. The purpose of disclosure is healing. When your heart isn't full of pain, it is open to experience all the beauty of life around you. Pain is replaced by joy, and sadness by hope.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On March 17, it's time to repair relationships, Virgo, especially those that have been hurt by lies or misunderstandings. The Moon and Sun in Pisces, your sector of partnerships, remind you that hiding things under the rug isn't enough.

Advertisement

Ignoring what's happened and playing nice won't do. Instead, it's good to forgive others and to work through your problems in good faith. When you let go of the past and let grudges go, you find a way to grow stronger. Your foundation of love becomes a source of abundance, and the relationship becomes a constant place where luck is generated.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you love having good, solid people in your life. In fact, you prefer to expand your circle of trust even further this year. The good news is that a Sun in Moon in Pisces brings attention to the emotional and social aspects of friendship on March 17. There's potential for change, but it starts with the group you're currently associated with.

Your friendships can change overnight, and on Tuesday, who is meant to be in your life or not comes under evaluation. You have learned that people don't often present themselves in a positive light. Not on purpose, but just by being human. The harmful facade is now seen for what it is, giving you a chance to make new discoveries. You're ready to let someone change. You want to see that person at their best, nothing less.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.