Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of March 16 - 22, 2026

After the week of March 16 to 22, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. This is an eventful week, with the New Moon in Pisces, the Spring Solstice, and the start of Aries season.

The Pisces New Moon rises on Wednesday, March 18, spreading compassion and understanding on a deep level. This is the time to get in touch with your feelings and those of the people around you. If you feel motivated to do something, follow your intuition, as it is unlikely to lead you wrong.

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On Friday, March 20, the Sun enters Aries, and Mercury turns direct. This powerful day also marks the start of Spring. During this time, we have a take-charge attitude and feel compelled to start something new. Take a direct approach, and you may be surprised by how successful and convincing you are to others. There's no more waiting around for things to happen. Aries has us feeling focused and driven to succeed.

1. Pisces

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The New Moon in your sign is your birthday moon, serving as a yearly reset. That said, your sensitivity is very high this week, Pisces. Communication may be a problem, and you likely feel overwhelmed. Watch your communication with others since Mercury is still retrograde at the start of the week, which often fosters misunderstandings.

You risk emotional overload, so be careful not to let others' negative emotions become your own. Don't self-sacrifice to make others happy, either. You have to set some boundaries, especially if someone becomes difficult to deal with. While it’s great to make others happy, don't do so at your own expense.

At the end of the week, on Sunday, March 22, the Sun forms a conjunction with Neptune. This, too, leads to confusion and catastrophing. Don’t let your mind play these games. This too shall pass, but until then, self-care is needed.

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2. Virgo

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This week, you face challenges with communication and relationships, Virgo. This could occur in a personal relationship, or with someone else you deal with frequently, perhaps at work. If you feel like there is too much push and pull in your relationship, avoid stressful conversations and save these difficult talks for a better day if possible.

The Moon forms a conjunction with Mars on Tuesday, March 17. During this transit, anger and lack of trust may be issues. Avoid reacting to others' provocations and getting emotionally burned out or angry.

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Mercury does not turn direct until Friday, March 20, and until then, a lack of understanding is still a problem. Consider if that is the case, or if someone is deliberately trying to provoke you. Either way, don’t react and speak calmly. Answer any questions and disengage. Lean on others for support, and prioritize self-care. Know that after this week, life gets so much better.

3. Gemini

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This week involves stress in your workplace or with co-workers, Gemini. On Sunday, March 15, Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars, and this energy carries over into the week ahead. It may manifest as verbal anger and irritation, especially with the Moon's conjunction to Mars on Tuesday, March 17.

Don’t let this week’s intense fire-sign energy lead you to make impulsive decisions. Avoid spur-of-the-moment answers that haven’t been thought through clearly. This energy leads to fatigue, so make sure to get plenty of rest.

Focus on being correct, rather than winning arguments just for the sake of winning. You might lose the battle, but win the war, as they say. Prioritize your tasks for the week and consider making a list of priorities. If you can incorporate these minor changes, you can navigate this week well and see that life is about to get so much better.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.