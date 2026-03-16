3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 17, 2026

Starting on March 17, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Right now, Mercury retrograde is helping us, rather than hindering us, as we often expect it to.

This is a great time to believe in the path we've started to create. For three zodiac signs, a powerful new era is unfolding in our lives. On Tuesday, we're witnessing it in action.

We make great progress during this retrograde, and it becomes clear exactly what we need to let go of in order to keep the progress going. We now see what holds us back, and we are ready to rid ourselves of it once and for all.

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1. Gemini

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Admittedly, you're someone who likes to disappear on occasion, Gemini. Hey, it's your life, and you can do as you please. Yet, on Tuesday, you're once again back on the block.

During Mercury retrograde, you feel as if your voice is returning and that you do, indeed, have something to say. That's great, Gemini. You now feel confident and proud, and you're ready to let it all out.

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Being this brave gets you the kind of attention that really works for you. It helps you walk into this powerful new era in your life with confidence. You feel it, and you know when the time is right. The world is your oyster, Gemini. Don't be afraid to speak your mind.

2. Scorpio

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This day brings you the kind of insight that changes your life for the better. You're going through a very powerful period, Scorpio, and things are now starting to make sense in ways they never did before.

While Mercury retrograde often brings confusion and misunderstandings, that's simply not the case for you on Tuesday. In fact, this retrograde energy is actually working to set you ahead of the original plan. In other words, what you say on this day comes off as predictive and intelligent.

You're now using that special insight to make things better for both yourself and others. Nicely done! You're on to something great, Scorpio. The powerful new era you are about to enter is all positive.

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3. Capricorn

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During this Mercury retrograde, you find that you want to take back your power, Capricorn. Someone or something in your life is either threatening your power or simply standing in your way. You want to enter a powerful new era, and you won't let this stop you.

On Tuesday, you catch on quite quickly to the idea that no one gets to tell you what you can or cannot do. That is your choice alone, Capricorn, and you're going to maintain that stance. After all, this is your life, and no one else's.

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You've built this structure, and you're not about to let it crumble, simply because someone has an opinion about it that isn't positive. They are entitled to their beliefs, but you know what's right for you, and that, in itself, is a superpower.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.