5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From March 16 -22

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the entire week of March 16 - 22, 2026. We are welcoming the Spring Equinox and entering a new era that is all about taking action and achieving our goals.

The New Moon in Pisces on March 18 encourages us to reflect on all we learned during Saturn in Pisces and Mercury retrograde, which ends on March 20. Mercury direct encourages us to believe in our potential and face whatever is holding us back. Aries season begins on March 20 as well, making us feel more optimistic about the future. Still, we must put in the work. It's time to welcome a new chapter of our lives and these astrological signs are ready for it.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Now that the Sun is in your sign, Aries, you are becoming more goal-oriented. The New Moon in Pisces helps you put into practice what you learned during Mercury retrograde. Try not to be too impulsive. Listen to others and be prepared to apologize if you wronged someone. You are maturing and learning to be more accountable for your actions.

Advertisement

This is a period of reflection, as you come to understand how to navigate your emotions. While you may feel frustrated trying to express yourself during this time, you benefit from the lessons learned. Patience really is a virtue if you want to progress.

The Sun and Moon in your sign open up your social calendar. You are more optimistic this week, and these transits brighten up your mood. While Mercury allowed you to connect with people from the past, you are now focusing on a new adventure during this Aries season.

The Moon in Taurus at the end of the week is also uplifting and motivational. This transit reminds you to show yourself a lot of love and self-care. This week is your renaissance and your moment in the Sun. You are the star of the show for the next month, Aries, so get ready for the best horoscope this week.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Aries season brings fire and momentum, Leo. Expect to have one of the best horoscopes this week with the Sun and Moon in Aries and Mercury direct. These transits allow you to initiate something potent moving forward.

The New Moon in Pisces brings up some stories from the past that have not yet concluded. You have more time to understand and analyze now that Mercury and Mars are also in Pisces. These planets equip you with the tools needed to come out victorious. Healing your inner child is essential, as it allows you to clear the path before Jupiter enters your sign.

Advertisement

Aries season sets the tone for what you can expect in the summer, because this fire energy brings chaos on a personal level. It sparks new ideas and allows you to embrace the leader you can be. The next month helps you sharpen your skills and discover your passions. You're learning more and preparing for what lies ahead.

When the Moon is in Taurus, your public life may be scrutinized. Avoid conflict and listen to all sides. Make sure to set an example. Be the standard and let others follow your actions.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, there are plenty of planets in Aries, boosting your creativity and bringing a flurry of energy to your relationship sector. If you want to fall in love, Aries season brings new people who are more aligned with your goals. As Mercury stations direct, communication seems more engaging and lighthearted.

During the New Moon in Pisces, you are learning how to become more confident with your self-expression. If expanding your creative endeavors is your goal, this week instills discipline as the Sun meets Saturn.

Overall, you feel sharper and more enthusiastic. Your desire to achieve excellence is strong at this time. It could feel like you are leveling up as more planets move into Aries. Meanwhile, the Moon in Taurus allows you to expand on your vision and develop self-trust, which is essential for you on the road ahead.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Prepare to uncover a new story during the New Moon in Pisces. This transit is highlighting your independent nature, while providing enough support to upgrade your routines. Efficiency is the name of the game during this time.

While Pisces energy showcases a world of possibilities and potential projects, you need to be more grounded and honest about what you can take on, especially if you’ve been feeling burnt out. Thankfully, Mercury is direct, making it easy to move forward with plans and kick off new initiatives for the next six months.

Advertisement

The Sun enters Aries this week, illuminating your partnership sector. When the Sun and Moon meet in the same sign, this is a potent time for starting new friendships or business relationships. Saturn is also providing clarity to these connections.

Hard work is the theme of the week. These transits give you structure and encourage you to continue succeeding. Saturn in Aries is also contributing to your ongoing evolution. You're learning how to take back control of your life by being more careful with how you spend your energy.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Positive shifts begin this week with Mercury, your ruler, stationing direct. The New Moon in Pisces brings expansive energy to your public and professional sector. With Mercury direct, you can begin the planning process and start taking action.

While the Moon in Pisces is an emotionally charged transit, it brings healing and helps clear any blockages that may have stopped you before. Your self-expression gets more animated with the Sun entering Aries on March 20. Meeting new people and releasing bad habits is also tied to this energy.

With the Sun and Moon meeting in the same sign, new creative ideas manifest. Aries season puts you on the path to victory, as long as you’re willing to put in the work. Be mindful of your actions with Mars in Pisces still aspecting your sign. Be sure to focus on diplomacy.

Advertisement

You are in problem-solving mode, and working with others is a lot easier for you. Aries season brings you the dedication and patience to work and advance in your respective field. Prepare to shine and stand out over the next several weeks. The support you wanted is coming to help you, starting now.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.