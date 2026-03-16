Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, March 17: Taking A Little Risk Pays Off

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 17, 2026. The Moon is conjunct retrograde Mercury in Pisces on Tuesday, creating an opportunity for you to share your feelings.

The Moon and Mercury help you become aware of what you’re feeling and also communicate it. In Pisces, this energy is intuitive and romantic. You feel especially vulnerable on Tuesday. However, it’s important to embrace that and take a risk when it comes to love. Be careful not to overcomplicate a situation. Sometimes it really is just as simple as taking a chance and telling someone how you feel.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Follow your longing, Aries. On March 17, the Moon and retrograde Mercury in Pisces help you better understand your romantic patterns.

Honor your new awareness and don’t be afraid to shift the direction of your romantic life. A romantic situation is calling to you, so be sure to honor that, as it is part of a new cycle.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to hide your feelings, Taurus. Opening up and saying how you feel changes matters in your life. However, you can’t let the fear of change hold you back from taking a chance.

You already have your eye on someone in your life. This person may be a friend or an ex from your past. You deserve the love that you could have with this person, even if it means taking a risk and making the first move.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are craving a deep and transformative love on March 17, Gemini. While you desire to have a profound bond with someone, you’re also incredibly aware of what your logical needs are in this lifetime.

The truth is, you can have both, but you need to honor where your heart is guiding you on Tuesday. It could provide an unexpected breakthrough. Keep focusing on the love and life that you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to start something new, Cancer. The Piscean energy on March 17 is guiding you toward something new. This may involve a person who lives a significant distance from you.

Whether you’ve known this person before or not, it’s important to see that this is the start of something new. Allow yourself to go all in on this connection. Trust that anything that needs to be figured out will be in divine timing.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be honest about your needs, Leo. When it comes to talking about your needs, be sure that you’re not demanding. Instead, take a vulnerable and compassionate approach to any conversation on March 17.

Share what you’re looking for, but also create the space for your partner to step up. Love is only real when it's freely given.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should help you become better, Virgo. This is your chance to be honest about how you are feeling. Whether it involves someone new or an existing relationship, you must take advantage of this opportunity.

Being honest is the first and most important step. You don’t need to have a plan. Just trust that the truth is guiding you toward the love that is meant for you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What is occurring now is part of a bigger purpose, Libra. You have grown so much, which means that how you approach romantic relationships has also shifted.

Yet, with Mercury still retrograde through March 20, you are reviewing past themes. This means that you must focus on prioritizing yourself on Tuesday. Consider setting boundaries, as they actually help reveal the relationship that is meant for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t deny your feelings any longer, Scorpio. While the specific situation differs on Tuesday, the one thing that is clear is that you can’t deny your feelings.

You have been reflecting on a specific relationship in your life. No matter how you’ve tried to reframe it or change it, you still end up back in the same place. Embrace your feelings, and allow yourself to see the purpose behind them.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s never too late for what might’ve been, Sagittarius. Regrets are often futile, as you can’t ever truly go back. However, March 17 brings you a unique opportunity to revisit a past theme.

You’ve been telling yourself that there are no second chances in love. However, it serves you well to go back on Tuesday, as this connection may not be truly done.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your feelings, Capricorn. During Mercury retrograde, you are revisiting past themes. Be open to realizing that breakdowns or challenges in communication weren't always the other person's fault.

You can always learn how to do better, and March 17 is an opportunity to understand what that truly means. If you want a better relationship than past ones, then you must be prepared to change how you communicate.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Advocating for what you need or deserve from a relationship is crucial, Aquarius. However, be sure that you’re advocating and not trying to prove yourself to your partner.

Create enough space in your relationship that you can see the truth of their actions. That always speaks more truth than any words they could say.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Understand yourself better, Pisces. This is essential to choosing someone with whom you are genuinely aligned. You’ve been through a great deal in recent years. While the dust is still settling, you are being urged to spend time reflecting on yourself.

Confusion is the beginning of knowing. Hold space for all that seems uncertain and allow yourself to see the truth of who you have become.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.