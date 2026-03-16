Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 17, 2026

Loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs after March 17, 2026. On Tuesday, we can clearly see that there's no longer a need to feel lonely, as the day's astrological energy has created distinct and positive change.

Our romantic situations are changing on Tuesday, as well as our social situations. All of it leads to good. We may have felt the pangs of loneliness at one point, we may even have thought this is how it would be forever, but we were wrong.

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It's on this date that these astrological signs get to put that lonely feeling in a box and place that box on a shelf marked, 'The Past.' It's done. The lonely days are over, and now we are free to make new friends and share new experiences.

1. Aries

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You know you've been feeling lonely because in truth, Aries, you haven't been feeling yourself lately. The interesting thing about this is that the minute you realize this on Tuesday, you'll snap out of it. This is the day you decide to return to who you are.

You might be very conscious of the idea that you have sort of removed yourself from social situations recently. Now, it's time to make your re-entry. You feel good about it, because it's like getting yourself back again, Aries. You were lonely, and you took your time in that space, and that's OK. Now, your mood has changed for the better, and that's when the friends and family group starts to repopulate.

2. Libra

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Loneliness lifts off your shoulders like a burdensome and most unwanted weight on March 17, Libra, and you are all too happy to welcome in the idea of social gatherings once again. Hey, we all go through moments where we feel we need to pull away, but in your case, you're smart enough to know when enough is enough.

On Tuesday, you call it quits on feeling lonely. The beautiful thing is that everyone in your life is still there. They gave you the space you needed, and they're ready to take you back, whenever you wish to join the party. The party awaits, and now, you're walking in with your head held high.

3. Pisces

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What gets to you on Tuesday, Pisces, is the fact that there's a certain friend in your life who has patiently waited by your side, while you took time out to feel lonely and on your own. This is a real, true friend, Pisces, and it touches your heart to know that while you went through what you had to go through, this person didn't flinch, not even for a second.

This pulls you out of your funk on March 17. As a result, you realize that loneliness had its time and place in your life, but it was never supposed to be a permanent installation. You snap out of it during this transit, and your friend is waiting right there for you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.