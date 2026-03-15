The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, March 16 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2026, is here. The Sun and the Moon are both in Pisces. Today's collective tarot card is the Eight of Wands, reversed, revealing that today's theme is slowing down and enjoying life for what it is.

The Eight of Wands, reversed, symbolizes delays. With it being the start of a workday, a delay may be the last thing you think you need. Yet, there are times when it's appropriate to do less and avoid burnout, even when the world expects you to rush and get things done. Catch your breath so you can feel aligned with your work. Whatever the reason for a short break today, use it to think and reflect.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Eight of Cups, reversed

Aries, the reversed Eight of Cups tarot card is about having second thoughts. Today, feeling like you have unfinished business with a person can come up for you.

You're inclined to return to an old situation on March 16 because it feels incomplete or there are more words to say. Rather than rush away or toward what you're sorting through emotionally, do nothing.

Take the time you need to reflect. Write your thoughts out. Chat about it with a friend. Honest emotional clarity is what you need to dedicate time to right now.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Strength, reversed

On March 16, the reversed Strength tarot card reminds you that being powerful doesn't have to be loud. You can be a quiet force and let others see actions as your means of communication, Taurus.

Today's theme encourages you to be gentle with yourself. Pay attention to how you think, feel, respond and speak to others in various situations.

How you handle yourself matters, and a small win can be as simple as silence or saying very little until you are sure of the message you hope to convey.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles tarot card signifies balanced interaction, whether it be financial or through help. Today, you want to surround yourself with people who do for you as you do for them.

It's not a good feeling when you're the type of person who is always giving, but the one time you need help, others avoid you. Today, recognize when generosity can make a difference or when it can create a problem.

Your goal for Monday is to encourage fairness in friendship and to invest time and care where you feel valued.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ace of Wands, reversed

March 16 feels like one of those days when you prefer to slip on your robe and stay in rather than rush out and get things done, Cancer. The Ace of Wands, reversed, is about a temporary lapse in energy or creative imagination.

Should you feel a lull in your vibe today, let yourself indulge in the rest you need. Sometimes it's good to slow down and enjoy life without the need to finish everything or be super productive. What you need to do can wait as you tend to the inner work of self-care instead.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Knight of Wands, reversed

The Knight of Wands, reversed, symbolizes feeling lost for direction, especially when life is moving quickly. During moments when it seems like work is going slowly or people don't care, Leo, don't let frustration cause you to be bitter or uninspired to keep going.

Instead, see how you can pivot and put your energy where your attention seems fruitful on Monday. A little more forethought before leaping into action can help you see what to do next, turning scattered energy into a new game plan.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Eight of Swords, reversed

Breaking free from a mental trap is the meaning of the reversed Eight of Swords tarot card, Virgo, but you have more control over your thoughts than fear often leads you to believe.

On March 16, changing how you think becomes the best path to emotional peace. A worry you've carried for quite some time is likely to end, and when it does, it's a relief. Your attention either diverts to where you feel happier and forgets why you were concerned with a person or situation in the first place.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

When you start to feel a little bit lazy, especially when doing something you love, don't think you're no longer interested in that activity. It could mean that you have to change things up a little bit.

On March 16, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, directly addresses this problem. It reminds you that your interest depends on what you put into your activities. Try new things on Monday, Libra. See what interests you and bring it back up.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Temperance, reversed

Scorpio, the reversed Temperance tarot card calls out any all-or-nothing behavior you've gotten used to doing, such as perfectionism or feeling like you have to follow a certain journey because you started it.

On March 16, you realize that it's OK to change. You don't have to stay where you are if you don't want to. You can make a tough decision and go through the awkwardness of admitting you were wrong or changed your mind.

You'll be happier after the hard part is over. What matters is living a life that's aligned with your inner truth.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Justice

Scorpio, on March 16, the Justice card signals truth and accountability, whether it be with yourself or someone you love. A situation that felt unresolved is now moving toward clarity, and an understanding of what's happening is starting to set in.

Slowing down helps you act more kindly and fairly when having a tough conversation on Monday. You're able to prevent problems before they start now, and it's because you're much wiser than you once were. You change how the outcome ends because you know how to change your actions and behavior.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The World, reversed

Not all success happens overnight, Capricorn. On March 16, the reversed World tarot card suggests that something in your life is unfolding.

You start to see how you're close to the finish line but not quite there yet. Don't overlook how far you've come. It's easy to focus on what's not done yet, but recognize what you've already completed. Appreciate the journey you're on, and be patient with the process.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

On March 16, the Two of Pentacles reversed is about having too much on your plate and trying your best to get through them all.

Aquarius, if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, take it as a sign to just simplify. Know the importance of personal boundaries and set them strongly. Be OK with protecting your time. It's best not to spread yourself too thin, as it only leads to frustration later.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about using your talents in a way that has a powerful impact on yourself and others, Pisces. You have so many wonderful things you know how to do, and there's no reason to hold back from sharing your desire to shine.

On March 16, stay aware of how you express yourself. Showcase your talents and don't be shy about what you bring to the table.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.