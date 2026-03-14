3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience An Abundant & Prosperous Week From March 16 - 22, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing an abundant and prosperous week from March 16 - 22, 2026. The days to look forward to are: March 17th, 19th, and 20th.

Protecting your time and energy is a theme this week, which is why Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are so special. At the start of the week, tend to housekeeping. End activities that no longer make sense or are over and done. Mid-week, remove negative energy, including anything that makes you feel bad or causes you anxiety and grief. Negative emotions keep your energy low. You want to be free from distractions that waste your time, and launch into action by the time the Spring Solstice starts.

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This time of year is associated with spring cleaning. So, it's time to put away any lingering clutter that can be donated or put away. Pull out your bright-colored clothing and spruce up your living spaces. These animal signs are clearing away the old and getting rid of what harms them this week, leading to an abundant and prosperous time.

1. Rabbit

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Check your relationships, Rabbit. Friends, family, and the people you hang out with can either boost or drain your energy. So this week, clear your life of activities that hurt relationships and prevent them from being healthy. Bow out of conversations that don't resonate with your values. Aim to be nurturing and uplifting, professional and kind. You want to feel like your life is on the right path by March 20, a Full Day, so you can do the things you have in your heart.

Friendships can be a form of abundance and prosperity. So, how you feel when with others matters. A Pig animal sign can be a wonderful source of encouragement right now. They make excellent confidants, especially as therapists, if you want to bounce around a few ideas.

Energetically, a Feng Shui luck practice you can try includes wearing jade green or jade-like tones for growth and harmony. You can also practice activities and meditate on the number 7 for wisdom, harmony, and inner peace. Fresh flowers are a wonderful addition to a home or workspace when fostering a warm and welcoming environment.

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2. Ox

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This is the perfect week to display a Six Emperor Coins tassel before the Spring Solstice on March 20. In Feng Shui, placing one of these decorative items by your entryway helps to promote prosperity. While you may not get a lump of cash, it can serve as a visual reminder to think positively about earning money and improving your financial future. The lucky number 3 encourages you to be creative.

Write and be openly expressive this week. Tell yourself a story about the future that you hope will come true. A Snake animal sign can become an important ally for decision-making. Let one show you how to trust yourself. Wearing burgundy can help you feel confident due to its regal tones. Your best day for abundance or prosperity, according to the Chinese calendar, is March 18. This Establish Day is designed to help you build what you want in your life.

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3. Goat

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Wear your best brown outfit at the start of the week, Goat. Warm tones remind you to remain grounded and confident. You want to center yourself to encourage financial stability. Being grounded helps you to make good decisions. Knowing what you want and need helps you organize your life, promoting mental clarity.

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Your best day this week is March 22, and coincidentally, your lucky number is also 22. This number is double the harmony and is associated with being a Master teacher. You want to know yourself so well that you can tell in advance when you're on the wrong path. A Rabbit can provide helpful feedback should you need input that's honest yet slightly hard to follow or hear. This week, you could be making some important changes that reduce time wasting or drama and increase productivity and peace.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.