Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, March 16, 2026

On March 16, 2026, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Chiron, the wounded healer, is direct, and this brings us great relief.

Everything we've done to get to this point has had a purpose and a meaning. Nothing was done in vain, and the hardships we've endured were all part of the bigger plan. This knowledge allows some serious healing to take place.

Three zodiac signs get to feel the release of a few burdensome moments on Monday. We did what was necessary, and now, we get a break. Thank you, universe! We needed this.

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1. Libra

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It's looking like the healing energy of Chiron is going to hit you on a personal note, Libra. In other words, it's more than likely that this release of hardship revolves around a relationship of yours.

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On Monday, during Chiron direct, you and someone in your life come to an agreement. This meeting of the minds does not create awkwardness or tension. In fact, it actually loosens things up a bit. It breaks the ice, if you will.

What you speak about during this transit on March 16 ends up being much lighter and more humorous than you expected. So, go with the laughter, Libra, and know that the hard times that once were are no longer.

2. Sagittarius

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If you've been going through something personal, and it's really taken a toll on you, Sagittarius, then know this: it all ends on this day. Chrion direct leaves you feeling clear and refreshed.

There has been enough tension in your world, and it has really started to get to you. You aren't yourself when you're burdened with stress, Sagittarius, and you long to be your shiny, smiling self again. You are optimistic by nature, but the hardships have brought plenty of negativity your way. There's only so much you can take.

Thankfully, during this Chiron transit on March 16, you get a chance to return to your happy self, and you intend to make the good feelings last. You are very talented when it comes to staying strong and positive, Sagittarius. Still, you're only human, and you, too, get down sometimes. When you pop back up, though, it's awesome.

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3. Taurus

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On Monday, you have the promise of security, and that means the world to you, Taurus. During Chiron direct, someone or something comes through for you, just in the nick of time. That is a huge relief.

If you have been worried to the point of turning into a nervous wreck, then don't worry anymore, Taurus. Relief is finally here, and you won't have to sweat it another day. You see now that nothing lasts forever, even the stress and hard times.

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This great big Chiron-style energy has you knowing in your heart that the hard times have finally come to an end. It's OK to trust your situation, Taurus. Peace is here, and you can rely on it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.