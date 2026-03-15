3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity On March 16, 2026

On March 16, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity. There's nothing like the Pisces Moon to inspire flow, and money is flowing straight our way during this lovely day.

We are learning some very clever lessons during this lunar transit, particularly where finances are concerned. For three zodiac signs, it's the beginning of a lucky and prosperous period in our lives.

We now understand that we have to let go of certain things to make room for new and better things to enter our lives. It's a way of decluttering, so that we can house all the wonders we want to invite in. This is just the beginning.

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1. Virgo

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There was once a time when you really didn't trust your own financial sense, Virgo. But since then, you've learned so much that you don't mind thinking of yourself as somewhat of an expert.

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You are in the right financial mindset to attract luck and prosperity on Monday, during the Pisces Moon. This is because you have the confidence to know that you're good at what you do. There's truly no reason to undermine it or doubt it. You know what you're doing, Virgo.

So, it may end up just being about attitude. You have an abundant mindset now, and you trust in your knowledge. You're about to enter a period of great luck and prosperity, even if you didn't foresee this for yourself long ago. It shows you that things change and improve, Virgo. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

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During the Pisces Moon, you have the advantage, Scorpio. Because of your natural ability to draw opportunities to yourself, on Monday, you see one that you cannot turn away from. You're feeling extra lucky right now.

During this lunar transit, you're able to parlay your average-everyday bank account into something that holds far more promise. You are now entering a period of prosperity and light, Scorpio, and you know it.

You shine best in an arena that offers hope. This day is chalked full of optimism. When you know something is going to turn out well, you stay with it and do your best to make it so. Onwards, Scorpio! Luck is on your side.

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3. Aquarius

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This day has you rethinking an old plan and wondering if perhaps your instincts are telling you to move away from it. This is where you do that Aquarius thing. You change courses mid-step, because it feels right. During the Pisces Moon, you trust your intuition, and it works well.

Once again, you're on to something big, Aquarius. And once again, you see that if anyone here is going to end up a winner, it's you. This is a very lucky day, indeed.

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By trusting your knowledge and keeping an eye on the reality of the situation, you're able to attract luck and prosperity your way. You're entering an era that promises abundance for the rest of your days, Aquarius. Trust yourself, and prosperity is yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.