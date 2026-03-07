Your Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 8: The Universe Is Testing You

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for March 8, 2026. On Sunday, Venus forms a conjunction with Saturn in Aries, bringing about a divine test from the universe.

Saturn has just begun a new phase in Aries, which also means a new set of karmic lessons and blessings. This energy reflects the choices you’ve made in the last few years, especially those from 2023. Expect to see similar themes arise now. This is the time to focus on what you want in your romantic life, especially involving commitment. While Venus governs love and dating, Saturn rules over your forever love and marriage. Know that only what is real actually lasts. Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 08, 2026:

Aries

As Venus aligns with Saturn in your zodiac sign, the truth you’ve been seeking arrives gently. Venus softens the approach of Saturn. So, while you may see a truth you previously didn’t, it won’t arrive with hurt or challenges.

Take the time to look inward on Sunday. You are just beginning a new phase of personal growth that is redefining your romantic life.

Taurus

Have the courage to acknowledge how you feel, Taurus. On March 8, Venus conjunct Saturn in Aries gives you the courage to acknowledge a past wound or karmic relationship. This energy helps you to release the fear that comes from seeing a relationship clearly.

You know that you are ready for the next step, no matter where it might lead. It’s better to acknowledge the truth now than continue down this karmic road of hurt.

Gemini

Let yourself receive, Gemini. Venus and Saturn align on Sunday, and this energy represents a newfound romance, or you finally setting boundaries in your relationship.

Venus and Saturn help you understand who is meant to be in your life and who isn’t, so that you can receive genuine love. Be mindful of how many chances you give someone before you finally see the truth.

Cancer

You no longer have to suffer, Cancer. For a while now, you've been working endlessly to achieve all that you want in life. Whether it’s romance-related or career, you’ve equated fulfillment with being exhausted and worn out.

All of that shifts on Sunday with Venus and Saturn in Aries. Align yourself with your inner power and trust that everything you’ve been planting seeds for is finally starting to manifest in your life.

Leo

Love the life that you live, Leo. Venus and Saturn in Aries prompt a life review that has you changing your relationship. This energy is all about aligning you with the vibration of abundance and new beginnings.

It’s important to get serious about what you genuinely want. Take time to establish a new connection or plans for your future. This ensures that everything finally starts to go your way.

Virgo

Have compassion for yourself, Virgo. Let yourself slow down as Venus and Saturn meet in Aries on March 8. Aries is a fire sign known for its impulsivity, so it’s important to find balance with this energy. As much as it may feel like you need to rush through this process, you actually don’t.

Let yourself see what is in your best interest. Honor how you want your life to look and the kind of relationship that helps you grow. This is the beginning of you putting yourself first.

Libra

Forever is more than just a promise, dearest Libra. Venus and Saturn in Aries bring an opportunity for you to see the truth of your relationship as well as your past romantic cycles.

While the best of this energy brings about a significant commitment, it may also reveal the end of that love bubble you’ve been in. Be sure to hold space for the truth and don’t question it when it finally arrives.

Scorpio

This chapter of your life is up to you, Scorpio. Aries energy helps you advocate for yourself. With Venus and Saturn in Aries, you need to set boundaries in a romantic relationship.

It's time to advocate for what you deserve, and be willing to walk away from all that isn’t. This empowers you to see that your life is genuinely in your hands. On Sunday, take this opportunity to move toward what you want.

Sagittarius

The best love story is the one that never ends, Sagittarius. Reflect on 2023 and what was occurring and beginning in your romantic life. This was when the North Node began moving through Aries.

The choices you made then determine what arises now. Be sure that any decisions you make are coming from a place of growth and not your fear of commitment.

Capricorn

You deserve to be held with love, Capricorn. Venus and Saturn meet in Aries on March 8. This energy helps you finalize plans to relocate or move in with the love of your life.

While there is a great deal of romance surrounding you at the moment, there is an equal amount of responsibility. Don't let yourself get swept away in fantasy. Do the work that genuine love requires.

Aquarius

Allow yourself to hold space for the past, Aquarius. With Venus and Saturn meeting in Aries on Sunday, you have the chance to understand and make peace with your past.

This may come through in conversations, or it may simply involve your own internal process. Either way, let yourself adapt to a new perspective and don’t hold back from expressing your true feelings.

Pisces

You deserve an abundant love, Pisces. Venus and Saturn uniting in Aries represent a new beginning in love. On March 8, you attract someone who treats you as you deserve to be treated.

Be mindful of not getting swept away by expensive gifts or trips. Focus on what matters most to you and be sure the person you choose is actually choosing all of you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.