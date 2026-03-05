Your Daily Love Horoscope For Friday, March 6: The Planet Of Love Enters Aries

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for March 6, 2026. On Friday, Venus moves into Aries, bringing you face to face with your romantic destiny. The time for playing games and waiting around is over.

While Venus doesn’t always like being in Aries, it does serve a divine purpose. This is when you become willing to take a chance or risk looking ridiculous in the name of love. While Venus in Aries often represents flings or short-term affairs, that energy is different now because Saturn recently moved into this fire sign. What Saturn brings together can never be undone, so this energy is about lifelong love. Trust your feelings and take action, as only the bold end up with the love of their life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 6, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Self-love is the greatest love of all, beautiful Aries. While you may be dreaming of your happily ever after, don’t diminish the importance of falling in love with yourself.

Confidence is quiet while insecurity is loud. You don’t need to do more to attract the love you desire than simply focusing on yourself. On Friday, trust in your power to attract all you’ve ever dreamed of.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a love the whole universe conspired to make happen, Taurus. Venus in Aries brings an intuitive and spiritual approach to love. While this represents the unexpected meeting of a soulmate or twin flame, it’s also crucial that you trust your feelings.

You may have a hard time distinguishing between your head and your heart on March 6, so focus on creating a routine that helps you connect with your intuition. This leads you to the love that is meant for you.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Get out there and make the first move, Gemini. On Friday, Venus in Aries emboldens you, especially in regard to meeting new people and making the first move. This energy helps you create opportunities for social gatherings, which in turn help you meet that someone special.

Don’t be afraid to approach someone with your number or ask for their social media. This is a time to live and love with no regrets.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The right person loves you for all that you are, Cancer. While Venus in Aries brings a positive surge of energy to your career, it also helps you be loved for exactly who you are.

On Friday, you are inspired to own your truth. Don’t worry about being too bold or authentic, as that is precisely how you attract the person meant for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love doesn’t always arrive in the ways you expect, Leo. During Venus in Aries on March 6, you enter a new era in your life. During this time, you may fall in love unexpectedly.

Don’t discount a long-distance romance, as it may be precisely what is meant for you. Go after what you want, and be willing to take a risk to find your true love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Going after what you want doesn’t mean you can control the outcome, Virgo. Although you’ve been guided to surrender control, especially involving the outcome of a relationship, you may struggle with that once Venus enters Aries.

For you, Aries is all about transformation and power. Be sure that you’re embracing change at this moment, instead of letting this burst of energy make you believe that you can somehow change destiny.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Romance is in the stars, dearest Libra. Venus in Aries helps you have one of the most romantic months of 2026.

Be sure that you are aware of what patterns you no longer want to repeat and that you’re opening yourself to new love. This energy can help romance become even better than your dreams as long as you allow yourself to take action.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s time for bold moves, Scorpio. No one is going to create the life you love, except you. It’s time to own your power and stop thinking that your next great love will save you from doing the work yourself.

The energy on Friday is about you feeling empowered enough to finally take action. Whether it involves improving an existing relationship or taking on some monumental life changes, you are ready for it all.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to rush your forever, Sagittarius. As Venus moves into Aries on March 6, it joins Saturn and Neptune in this fire sign. This is all positive, as long as you don’t try to rush anything.

Be mindful of making any impulsive decisions or trying to rush a relationship, especially towards marriage or having children. You are on the path to meet your forever love, but it’s a journey you are meant to enjoy.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Extend love to all of those in your life, Capricorn. This is an excellent time to relocate or upgrade your living situation. However, it’s also about learning to live from a place of love.

On Friday, extend your care and compassion to others. Be willing to work through the hard times. The more love you extend, the more you receive in return.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t hold back, Aquarius. With Venus in Aries, you are urged to make the first move. Friday's astrological energy inspires you to take action in your romantic life, instead of just waiting to be asked.

While this phase is about you taking charge of your destiny, it also reveals how you need to connect to your partner. Focus on the mental connection. Have long conversations into the evening or read a book together. Your forever love requires more than just chemistry.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose someone who values you, Pisces. Venus in Aries creates a season of wealth and abundance in your life. Yet, with Neptune in this fire sign, you realize that the connection between you and someone else matters most.

You are on a path to living the life of your dreams, but you must make sure that you are focusing on what you truly value. This helps you attract someone who appreciates you for more than just your money or how you make them look.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.