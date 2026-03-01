The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, March 2 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Monday, March 2, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces and the Moon enters Virgo. Mars enters Pisces. Today's theme is self-control. There's a seesaw dynamic between the Moon and Mars as they enter opposing signs. Leo is practical. Mars in a water sign is enraged and is often called a 'steamy cauldron'. Since Mercury is retrograde in Pisces, clarity feels impaired. When that happens, remember to remain calm and put your reaction on hold. It's time to give yourself extra time to think.

Monday's collective tarot card for everyone is the reversed Hanged Man, highlighting decisive action. Holding off what you want to say can feel like you're being passive, but it's not. Restraint is a great, powerful way to regain control when tension is high. For today, try it!

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for Monday, March 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands, reversed

Take a moment for reflection, Aries. Every day is open to reflection, but this one is a little extra special. On March 2, you've reached the end of a painful journey.

The Five of Wands, reversed, is about conflict coming to an end. There's a shift, and it's good. You don't want to miss this happy ending. Instead, take time to really think about what went down and why, so you don't ever repeat the same mistake in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card is a call toward inner alignment. You're ready to make some changes that help you to become the person you know you are, Taurus.

On March 2, things you once thought you needed begin to lose their shine. Your purpose is transforming, and it brings you to a place that's better than what you dare to dream.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Wands

You have a right to your feelings, Gemini, and on March 2, the Seven of Wands is about defending them. The only thing you want to do before you speak up is check your facts.

Feelings can get ahead of you, making certain concepts unclear. Try to couple logic with emotionality. Don't let passion push you to do things you'll regret or say messages you can't take back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles, reversed

An apology is on the way, Cancer. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about sorries and a person owning up to what they did.

On March 2, you arrive at a healing place where the ego shrinks and pride gets swallowed. Your heart grows bigger with courage. A reconciliation is just what what you need, and it's here for you whenever you feel ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers

Super important choices require you take time for yourself to think on Monday. The Lovers tarot card confirms the notion that a major decision is on the way.

When you have to do something that could impact your future, don't rush through it, Leo. Give the experience the time that it deserves. Give yourself a chance to process your emotions and feel comfortable with what you are about to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

When you feel slow or sluggish, Virgo, don't push yourself harder. On March 2, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that rest is a cure for exhaustion. You don't have to prove yourself and do more.

There's no need to try harder or worry about whether what you did is good enough. Instead, you need to look at everything. Evaluate it and know if your life is where it needs to be. And, if not, what to do to fix it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

The Justice tarot card represents balance and truth. When a situation comes up on Monday, your role is to play the judge.

On March 2, you'll see areas of your life that feel out of focus. This situation allows you to be compassionate and fair. Libra, understanding what others go through helps you rule with a soft touch rather than an iron fist.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

On March 2, the World reversed tarot card highlights potential delays that cause you to wait longer than you thought you'd have to. The timing feels inconvenient. Your situation may cause you to wonder if you're doing something wrong.

Pause and think about what could be done better. Be gentle with yourself if what you hoped to complete has to wait until tomorrow. It happens!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You like your freedom, Sagittarius, and you especially need it when life feels restrictive. On March 2, the Two of Pentacles, reversed, indicates overwhelm.

It's time to review your priorities, with freedom at the top. Rather than claim things are how they are, remember that you are the one in control of your time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups

Intelligence is a wonderful trait to possess, Capricorn. Since you have the Queen of Cups as your daily tarot card, it's likely that you'll be called to tap into your intuitive nature on March 2.

Let your heart be your guide on Monday. Trust in the power of unconditional love. When you lean into the sweetness of your heart, incredible changes occur in your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Swords, reversed

The Page of Swords, reversed, is about communication breakdowns and the inability to understand one another. When this happens, how you handle the problem defines the outcome.

Rather than becoming sarcastic or giving up, Aquarius, take a moment and ask clarifying questions. A little extra care goes a long way when discussing matters. What you say can build people up or tear them down.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Star, reversed

Today's tarot card, the Star, reversed, signifies feelings of despair caused by difficulty. You have two choices on March 2, Pusces. You can either pull back from others or step in to work on the problem directly.

Both can work out for your situation. However, you don't want to be led by fear. Instead, listen to your gut and let it overrule your mind if you're afraid and it's causing you to reject taking responsibility today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.