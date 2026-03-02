Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From March 2 - 8, 2026

Weekly Chinese horoscopes for each animal sign are here from March 2 - 8, 2026. This week, the energy shifts from Ox to Tiger and from Yin to Yang.

From March 1 - 5, Yin energy encourages you to do things that nurture. Focus on your inner life and be kinder and gentler to yourself. The Full Moon lunar eclipse arrives on March 3, so the energy leading up to and shortly after is perfect for surrendering things in your life that feel out of your control.

Avoid risky activities on March 4-5 since these are the two red days of the week. On March 6, you can set a goal and take a first step in a new direction. Now, let's see how this week plays out for each animal sign from Monday through Sunday.

Rat

Mark March 3 on your calendar and plan to wear green. This week, you are working on friendships and growing your influence. A Dragon could invite you to a social event. If you already have a strong, working relationship with a Dragon, reach out to connect with someone new. This is a great week for planning and strategizing new goals.

To attract growth, place a green plant, such as bamboo or a succulent, in the north part of your home or workspace. Your lucky number for this week is 13. Aim to do things that place you in a position of accessibility so others can connect with you easily.

Ox

Ox, this week, you feel the shift from your sign's energy to that of the Tiger. On March 6, set a new goal and make it financial. You want to create a firm financial foundation that reduces stress. If you have debt, work with a professional to determine how to resolve the problem.

To communicate your desire to increase power and poise, wear brick red. To attract money into your life, you can practice the Feng Shui ritual of tying together six coins with a red string and placing them in your wallet or purse. You can also set it by the front door to attract business if you have an office. Your ally this week is the Snake. Your lucky number is 3, so practice activities in triplicate.

Tiger

This week, things start to pick up for you. You're finding new ways to tap into your energy, which leads to better opportunities. When the month switches to the Tiger on March 6, you may meet a Horse animal sign who encourages you to follow your dreams. During this time, start removing the negative things that are inhibiting your progress.

One activity you can take mid-week, on March 5, is clear the front door of your home. Before March 8, declutter and wipe down the door frame to signal energy clearing. Then, place a gold object in the center of your home to activate authoritative energy. Wearing gold in clothing, jewelry, or around your workspace helps remind you of resilience and strength. Your lucky number this week is 12, for leadership and balance.

Rabbit

This week, you'll feel an urge to clear away all unnecessary noise from your life. Clear out emotional clutter and anything you no longer need or use. Starting on March 2, your best day, focus on emotional control. You want to tap into your inner compass and support it.

Midweek, wear whites. A soft white is a shade that will ease your nerves and give you a visual sense of purpose. A Goat friend or colleague provides positive feedback about systems. Make time to gather input on what they perceive is working and what isn't, to add wisdom to your life. Your lucky number this week is 7, for peace.

Dragon

You're ready to climb the ladder of success, Dragon. Start the week by placing a blue crystal or stone on the south side of your home. Setting it somewhere that it can catch light will remind you of the beauty in the world. Blue is a serene color and promotes calm. If you tend to worry, look at it to remind you to settle your mind.

Before March 8, you experience some form of public recognition, perhaps from a Monkey or being nominated by one. Don't downplay the accolades you receive. Instead, allow yourself to feel proud of your accomplishments. Use this week as a foundational point in the month to work on leveling up. Your lucky number this week is 8, for power.

Snake

Start the week with the end in mind, Snake. Things pick up for you around March 6, but start by placing a note in a visible location. Write a goal down and place it in the center of your home. Look at it once a day as a reminder of who you want to be.

When the week shifts from Yin to Yang, you feel the surge of motivational energy in your own life. Around March 6, note where advancement opportunities are. Wear black as a power color to capture your stealth-like energy. If you have a friend or colleague who's a Rooster, invite them to be mutual accountability partners. Set the tone for success, Snake! Your lucky number this week is 5, for change.

Horse

This is your year, and the season is already looking up. March 3 is a day for expansion. The Full Moon lunar eclipse provides a moment of clarity on where to focus. One color to wear this week is red, as it complements your vitality and high energy. If you need to make travel plans, this is the time to do so.

For blessings on long-distance journeys, place a travel item, such as a map or brochure, in the northwest corner of your home. In Feng Shui, the northwest symbolizes luck and a harmonious atmosphere. You can also include a wind chime outdoors to remind you of adventure.

This week swings into Tiger energy on March 6. A Tiger animal sign can provide you with powerful focus, so schedule a coffee date or Zoom chat to catch up and see where the conversation leads. Your lucky number this week is 34, for creativity and structure.

Goat

Your week brings a need to organize paperwork, Goat, especially financially oriented projects. If you have a tax matter to tend to, this is the time to do it. Act carefully on March 4 and 5, as computational errors are heightened. After the energy of Ox ends on March 5, you're prepared for growth opportunities.

On March 6, wear earth brown. Dark tones help you to feel grounded and earthy. A Rabbit animal sign could enter your life prominently in the first half of the week. Let their naturally nurturing nature help you to remain focused on why you do things you do for love. Your lucky number this week is 22, for guidance.

Monkey

The month starts on a high note, and you get to enjoy the benefits of the work you did in the past. On March 8, one of these gains comes in the form of money. You could receive a refund check or money due to you from a friend or family member. Or, you may find a few dollars in a pocket while doing laundry.

To emphasize receiving money, place a silver coin in your purse or wallet. A metal object set on your desk serves as a reminder to focus. Metal symbolizes strength and detachment. If you struggle to let go of what worries you, consult a Rat friend or a therapist who shares similar traits to help create a helpful strategy.

Rooster

This is a special week for you, Rooster. You reclaim personal autonomy and authority over your life by implementing structure in your personal space. Repainting a room white invites a fresh flow of energy. You can wear white to foster a sense of purity and wholesomeness.

The week begins with Ox energy entering Tiger, and coincidentally, you gain an opportunity from an Ox sign before the lunar eclipse on the 3rd. To plan for a new lunar phase that starts on the 4th, remove unwanted items from your workspace. Write down one small goal you want to hit before the end of the week.

Dog

The week starts out strongest for you on March 2, but that doesn't mean you should focus only on the beginning. This season of life, celebrate all the wonderful things you experience, like loyalty and trust. Start by wearing a power color, like navy blue, that fosters a sense of inner peace and security.

You have good energy under the Tiger animal sign, and you are given the opportunity to learn new facts about others. Ask questions and be curious to foster engaging conversations. After the Full Moon lunar eclipse on March 6, wash your bedding and refresh your bedroom. Pick up fresh flowers and set them on the northwest corner of your personal space for luck.

Pig

Pig, this week, you are ready to grow into a new role. There's a promising air of prosperity entering your life around March 8. During the first half of the week, from March 1 to 5, focus on planting seeds you want to see flourish in your life. Make phone calls and check in with others. Share your intentions with a Rabbit animal sign, but also see how you can be supportive of a fellow Pig.

Then, around March 6, clean and brighten your kitchen area. The light will remind you that positive energy is always available to you. Cleaning your space and keeping things organized, especially while cooking, communicates commitment and readiness. A jade-green container or a green drink reminds you that growth starts from within. Practice self-care and be sure to rest a little more around the Full Moon lunar eclipse on March 3.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.