The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, February 24 Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces and the Moon enters Gemini, enhancing emotional awareness. When the Moon is in Gemini, our thoughts activate. The Sun encourages you to search for spiritual meaning.

The collective tarot card for everyone is The Devil, symbolizing temptation and what keeps you stuck. Feelings can muddle your self-belief or cause you to doubt your potential. Emotions are fluid, so be flexible as you grow increasingly aware of inner conflicts.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, February 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool, reversed

Aries, when it's reversed, the Fool tarot card is a sign to check yourself. There is something you need to pay special attention to to avoid being misled or caught off guard on February 24.

Ask yourself where the blind spots are in your life. The moment you open yourself to look is when they manifest, even if you are unsure what you're trying to find. Naivete, per the Fool, is an opportunity to overcome a learning curve, and the timing is ripe now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot

You have to try new things to see what will work, Taurus. On February 24, the Chariot tarot card is about winning.

Today, focus on the easier opportunities, then shift to the tougher ones that require more willpower and determination. For now, think mind over matter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Wands, reversed

Let it go, Gemini. On February 24, the Queen of Wands, reversed, is about personal power when it's not as strong as you'd like it to be.

There are times when it's good to give up and move on to something else. Not every negative situation requires you to fix it. Sometimes, it's best to quit. Admit that a situation isn't working and nothing can be done to make it right for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Wands

Things are improving, Cancer. The Eight of Wands is about forward momentum, and on February 24, life moves fast, and you have to keep up.

There is little space to process your emotions. Instead, you react based on how you feel in that moment. Swift decision-making is required. Don't second-guess yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Try new things on February 24, Leo. The Ace of Cups, reversed, signifies blocked intuition. The cure to alleviating emotional burnout is to go out and have fun that's entertaining yet relaxing.

As you do something you enjoy on Tuesday, you'll discover how you see things differently. Confusion lifts, and your passion returns.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician

Yes, manifesting is intentional, Virgo. But you don't want to sit around waiting for what you want happen. The Magician tarot card on February 24 is about resourcefulness.

As you ask the universe for help and think about your desires, be patient, but also do the work that is required. Things start to happen when you're proactive for your goals. The universe meets you halfway while you're in motion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

The sun will shine again, Libra. On February 24, the Five of Cups, reversed, signifies the end of sorrow.

It's been a long road, and your heart has mended a little bit more every day. You realize that you can't stop living when your feelings are down. The best cure is to keep moving and grow through the lessons.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords, reversed

The Nine of Swords, reversed, teaches you how healing comes in spurts. You face a fear and grow stronger, then realize there's more to overcome.

Yet, you realize how strong you are. For you, Scorpio, February 24 is a turning point that shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Swords, reversed

Not all problems require your time and attention, Sagittarius. The Five of Swords, reversed, highlights the end of conflict, but not because you invested time and energy into what happened.

Instead, things have come to an end because you chose not invest your energy. You reclaim your power and let the universe handle problems on its own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Swords, reversed

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is about confessions. Being honest with yourself can be one of the hardest things you'll ever do, Capricorn.

If you have been hoping someone will change, despite all the red flags, on February 24, it's time to admit they may not. You have to accept people for who they are, which includes their negative sides as well as their positive traits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knights of Cups, reversed

Listen to your gut, Aquarius. You can tell when a person is giving you an empty promise.

The Knights of Cups, reversed warns against non-starter players who don't do what they say, though they talk a good game. On February 24, pay attention to what's done, not what is said.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Cups

It's good to be open-minded about the future, Pisces. The Two of Cups symbolizes a harmonious, sweet partnership.

On February 24, your current relationship improves, and if you're single, you may meet your soulmate — finally!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.