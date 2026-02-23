Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 24, 2026

After February 24, 2026, life is finally starting to get better for three zodiac signs. During Jupiter retrograde, we recognize that the old ways are no longer working, and we stop trying to force them to.

Jupiter is the planet most associated with expansion and mind power. It's all about the idea that if we think it, we can become it. This is the planet of possibility. When in retrograde, that possibility slows down just enough for us to get on board with it.

These astrological signs get a chance to really shine on Tuesday, as we notice just how incredible our lives are in the process of becoming. We are revolutionary in our approach during this lunar transit. We are here to win and grow.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Your life is getting so much better because you have finally decided to wrap certain things up, Cancer. You're not sticking with an old plan that brings you pain just for the sake of it. You're over it, and you want to move on.

This is more than likely an emotional scenario that you've come to see as toxic and worthy of leaving. Good for you, Cancer. Jupiter allows you to see the world as filled with newness and opportunity.

On February 24, you're able to parlay your knowledge into something sustaining. You're here to learn and grow, and so you shall, sweet Cancer. Things are really looking up.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Just when you thought things might not be going as you planned, in comes the magic of this retrograde season. With it comes new opportunities and a chance for you to reset the way you look at things.

You almost gave up, Leo. While that might not have been the worst idea, you now know that all you really have to do is change the way you look at the same old problem. On February 24, during Jupiter retrograde, you're not giving up. You're evolving.

This new mindset allows for your life to improve greatly. All it takes is a little tweaking of the way you've previously perceived something. Once you get it, you become unstoppable, Leo. You've got this!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde brings you spiritual clarity, Pisces. In other words, this transit proves that you were right all along. Knowing this lets you feel as if you are the only one who can tell you what to do and how to do it. You're not letting the opinions of others outweigh what you know to be true.

Essentially, Jupiter's energy has you seeing past your own mistakes. On this day, you forgive yourself, and this allows your life to get so much better. You need to be your own best friend.

You've come to realize that disapproving of yourself all the time is a form of self-sabotage, so you kick it to the curb. The minute you relinquish all ties to the mistakes of the past, you rise up and welcome in drastic and positive improvement.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.