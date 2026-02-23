Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of February 23 - March 1, 2026

After the week of February 23 to March 1, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. This is an action-packed week, and we can expect the unexpected with all of the Uranus and eclipse energy.

Mercury turns retrograde on February 26, beginning a three-week period when we are supposed to re-do and re-think things, rather than start anything new. This is also a good time to reach out to people from your past. Still, during Mercury retorgrade, communication becomes more difficult, so be sure to think before you speak.

Advertisement

On February 27, Mars squares Uranus, and we feel this energy throughout the week. Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, and it’s hard to foresee what will happen during this transit. This planet often frees us from things we find oppressive, even if we are not yet ready.

Mercury conjuncts Venus on the same day, bringing some much-needed positivity. This upbeat alignment benefits your relationships, and can help you avoid the arguments the Mars transit brings.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your problems this week stem from your own thinking and communication, Pisces. Mercury turns retrograde in your sign, which affects you personally. Expect more confusion, mental clutter, and even self-doubt.

Mars squares Uranus on February 27, and this can stir up issues you thought were buried. It is important to be aware of what the real issues are and differentiate between old mental tapes and what is happening now.

If you are doubting your own abilities to cope, now is the time to relax or meditate. Think about why this is occurring, and if you have any real reason to feel like this. Chances are you don’t. You may feel tired and drained this week, so it is important to get rest and prioritize self-care.

During the Mars-Uranus alignment, you may have to deal with some anger within yourself, or from a co-worker or family member. If it is the latter, don’t make it worse by striking back. Do your best not to react in anger. If possible, give things a little time, and they will sort themselves out. Once this transit has passed, your life gets much better.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Aquarius, Mercury retrograde brings problems with communication and finances. You may have a disagreement with an authority figure or find that you overlooked an expense.

Advertisement

Mars square Uranus affects your relationships with others, both professionally and personally. It is important to remain as flexible as possible because this alignment disrupts your overall stability. Pay special attention to work and health, and know that your thinking and communicating may not be as succinct as normal.

Avoid making significant decisions this week, especially in a rash and sudden manner. If an issue occurs at work, make certain you are totally correct before digging in your heels. Even then, it is to your benefit to remain flexible and rational.

Don’t come across as overconfident and inflexible to others at this time. Make sure you have all of the facts straight before trying to convince others of your point of view. Although this week is challenging, your life improves greatly afterward.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

During Mercury retrograde, expect to experience miscommunication. You may not fully understand what someone is trying to tell you, whether in your personal life or professionally.

Mars square to Uranus brings unexpected change or disruption, likely to your career. You may question your job security or feel pressure from others. It is especially important to be aware of what’s going on in your immediate work circle. Be flexible and sure in terms of your communication with others. Document instructions and important conversations, and stay out of office politics.

Advertisement

This week, your focus starts to shift toward health, so it is a good idea to get plenty of rest and exercise. Prioritize self-care and stress-relieving activities. Remain grounded, but at the same time, stay flexible to any new concepts that are presented to you. Don’t reject them without a great deal of reflection.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.