Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 24, 2026

On February 24, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. We are not expecting it, and yet, it's here, and we couldn't be happier.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, love finds us out of nowhere. Three zodiac signs find themselves in the most unique of positions during this lunar transit. We are finally seeing that we're not excused from the game of love. In fact, we're the main players at this time.

Because this Moon is in a quarter phase, we're looking at the idea of courage. This means we may need to step outside our comfort zone if we're to let this newfound love take place. Bring it on!

1. Aries

In most relationships, there's a moment when flirting starts to look like something real. That's exactly what you experience on this day, Aries, during the First Quarter Moon in Gemini.

At first, everything was fun and a little giddy with this person. Then, it started to take on tones of romance. Are you ready to make this thing real? Quite possibly.

What surprises you most about what takes place on this day is how fast the other person responds to you. It's like there's nothing but love in the air, Aries. Come to think of it, that's not a bad thing at all. Deep love is here, and you are ready.

2. Gemini

During the First Quarter Moon in your sign, you and another person have a mutual fascination for each other, Gemini. On this day, it seems to take on a romantic vibe. Hmmm.

OK, you're down. Why not? That's your attitude, because you feel carefree on this day. Something inside you tells you that it's OK to let yourself be vulnerable, because once again, why not? While vulnerability is scary, you cannot achieve deep love without it.

On this day, the universe shifts the fascination into a new phase, and the two of you consider the idea of a future together. Life is for living, Gemini, and you're alive and well. You want the experience. You want love.

3. Sagittarius

Once again, it's up to you to tell it like it is, Sagittarius. Nobody does it better than you. You've always known that the most direct route to the truth is to tell the truth. You are not one to mince words or dance around an idea. That gets you nowhere, and you know it.

During the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you get right to it, and the it in question is something you and another person have come to know as love. You love each other, so why not act on it?

This day changes everything for you, Sagittarius. Deep love has found you, and you are not afraid to see what becomes of it. Yes, you're taking a chance, but that's what makes life exciting. You feel confident about this relationship because it is built on honesty and trust. Nicely done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.