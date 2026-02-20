Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Is Here For February 23 - March 1, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from February 23 to March 1, 2026, proves that staying committed to what you truly want makes all the difference.

This week arrives with a burst of Piscean energy. You must courageously pursue what you want, even if it seems impossible. Trust your intuition rather than relying solely on what you see around you. This is especially important in the days leading up to the eclipse on March 3. Trust where you feel guided and be willing to put it all on the line.

Advertisement

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces on February 26, helping you gain insight and clarity regarding recent lessons and themes. Remaining steadfast is essential to manifesting the luck and abundance you dream of. Believe in your destiny and remember that all it takes is one choice or moment to change your life forever.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, March 1

Silence your mind, Aries. The universe does not speak through logic but through feeling. To make the most of the week ahead, you will need a quiet space to receive guidance and understand your dreams.

On Sunday, March 1, the North Node conjuncts the Sun in Pisces. This is a time to better understand your purpose and reconnect with your inner wisdom. While the North Node governs fate, the Sun signals action. However, you must create stillness for yourself rather than making an impulsive decision. The best choices are made from the heart.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, February 27

You must choose the life you want, Taurus. On Friday, February 27, Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, representing a turning point. Since 2018, Uranus has been moving through your zodiac sign, urging you to let go of what is no longer working and redefine what stability actually means.

Advertisement

With Uranus squaring off with Mars, there is a choice or action that you must take in your professional life. It may feel like a risk, or even impossible, yet this is a divine test. The universe wants to see if you’re ready for all that you’ve ever dreamed of.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, February 26

Don’t rush clarity, dear Gemini. You’ve been on a profound journey since 2011. This was a time of great success, but also immense effort and work. Now, Saturn and Neptune have moved on into Aries, which means that when Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, February 26, you finally gain the clarity you need.

This retrograde is a beneficial time as it can help you reflect on your career choices and your perspective on the last few years. It allows you to determine if you are on the right path, and what to do if you find you aren’t. But you can’t rush this process. Mercury is retrograde in Pisces through March 20, so give yourself time to see what this energy is meant to reveal.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, February 23

Don’t sacrifice yourself for others, Cancer. You are the proverbial caregiver in this lifetime. Whether it’s family, friends, or a love interest, you tend to put their needs above your own. Being so caring is a gift, but don't let it be at the expense of your own dreams or success.

Advertisement

On Monday, February 23, the Moon aligns with Mars in Aquarius. This allows you to shed any self-sacrificing behavior and take up the space necessary to achieve the success and fame that have always been meant for you.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, February 28

You are divinely protected, sweet Leo. On Saturday, February 28, Mercury retrograde unites with Venus in Pisces, bringing about a profound opportunity for change and transformation in your life.

Pisces dispels illusions and helps you believe in something greater than logic. Mercury retrograde brings past opportunities or themes back into your life while Venus blesses it all with abundance and luck. Don’t be afraid to say yes to something unexpected, or to open that door to your past again. Your divine path isn’t linear, and sometimes you will need to go back in order to move ahead.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, February 27

Embrace divine disruptions, Virgo. Uranus is beginning to wrap up its cycle in Taurus that began in 2018. With Uranus in this earth sign, you had to face what you once avoided and take risks that felt uncomfortable. It wasn’t enough to continue life in the way that you had planned. You were required to embrace the new, no matter what that meant.

Advertisement

Keep this in mind on Friday, February 27, because when Mars in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, you must embrace a divine disruption in your life. This feels like an interruption to your routine or the plans that you’ve made for your life. However, it’s all about ensuring that when Uranus leaves behind Taurus on April 25, you are firmly rooted in the life that is meant for you.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, February 26

Slow down, Libra. On Thursday, February 26, Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces, drawing attention to your well-being and boundaries. You've seen a great deal of growth in this area of your life as Neptune and Saturn moved through this water sign. Now that this phase is complete, you must slow down and take stock of what your life looks like in the present.

Mercury is retrograde in Pisces from February 26 to March 20, so take the next few weeks to slow down, reflect, and assess where you are right now. This is a period of increased clarity and truth that gives you confidence to move forward. You are not the same person you once were, and because of that, your needs have changed.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, February 26

Embrace your creativity, dear Scorpio. You are entering an incredible period for creative work and personal dreams as Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, February 26. Mercury retrograde in this water sign helps you return to a personal dream or a creative project that you’ve previously set aside.

Advertisement

This energy is connected to you living your best life and finding your forever love. However, you must believe in yourself enough to start. Mercury retrograde brings up what you previously missed, and with Saturn and Neptune having moved out of Pisces, you can finally see the truth. The creative idea or dream you have is connected to your purpose in this life, but you can’t keep making excuses as to why you’re not pursuing it.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, February 27

Cultivate a life that feels good, Sagittarius. On Friday, February 27, Mars squares Uranus. This energy helps you know what you need to feel your best and align your life accordingly. Uranus is wrapping up its cycle in Taurus, which involves lessons around stability and integrity. This planet is leaving you with a better sense of what your most amazing life actually looks like.

There have been a great deal of surprises in your life since 2018, and not all of them have been welcome. However, by focusing on your own inner stability, you rose above anything that occurred. Now, as Mars squares Uranus, you are meant to speak up, without fear of saying what you want. This is a time to cultivate a life that’s in alignment with who you’ve become.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, February 26

Take your time, Capricorn. Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, February 26. This affects any business dealings or new contracts. In Pisces, you are asked to ensure that whatever you devote your time to has purpose. This isn’t just about success or money, but feeling truly connected to the work that you do.

Advertisement

A retrograde is not a time to sign anything new, but instead hold space for what you are being shown. Renegotiating or accepting a job that you previously applied for is recommended, but be sure that you read over the fine print. Hold off on anything new until March 20 when Mercury stations direct. Take your time and be sure what you’re doing has purpose in mind.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, February 23

Allow yourself to radiate the truth, Aquarius. On Monday, February 23, Mars in Aquarius aligns with Chiron in Aries. Mars in Aquarius helps you to make choices from the most authentic part of yourself. You are learning to trust that only you know what is right for you and to stop being swayed by others' opinions. Chiron in Aries represents a wound that you’re working to heal in relation to how you communicate and what you allow others to get away with.

This is a time for total and complete truth. Call people out if they are treating you less than you deserve. Speak your mind, and allow yourself to get angry. You don’t need to sweeten everything you say or always be the nice one. Be yourself and stand up for what you deserve, so you can attract greater luck and opportunities into your life.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, March 1

Divine insight finally arrives, Pisces. You are now experiencing life without confusion or obstacles for the first time since 2011. This is due to Saturn and Neptune both wrapping up their lessons in Pisces and moving into Aries. It is safe to trust yourself. You are seeing the truth, and you know exactly what is meant for you.

Advertisement

On Sunday, March 1, the North Node and the Sun merge in Pisces. This is a powerful transit that allows you to take action toward your fate, especially now that you’re doing so without confusion or challenges. Observe what arrives in your life, or what returns. Know that everything you’ve been through has led to this moment, and now it’s up to you to make the most of it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.