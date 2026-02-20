Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For February 23 - March 1 — Mercury Retrograde Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for February 23 - March 1, 2026, when the first Mercury retrograde of the year arrives. The witty and charismatic Gemini Moon starts things off this week, which serves as a preview of the Mercury retrograde beginning on the 26th. The Moon enters Cancer on the same day, showing us how to have more compassion for those around us during this somewhat frustrating time.

Throughout this Pisces season, we will be forced to face our wounds and become more emotionally intelligent, especially as we approach the Full Moon eclipse in Virgo in the upcoming week. On the 28th, we begin to see things with more joy and may prefer to do activities that add more happiness to our lives as the Leo Moon takes center stage. This is a week that will have us thinking about the past several potent transits in February as we continue traversing the eclipse portal this month.

Weekly horoscopes for February 23 - March 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this week reflects an adjustment period after the eclipse. Connect with your ideas during the Gemini Moon phase at the start of the week. Journaling can help you explore the ideas you have brewing. With this quick-thinking Mercurial energy, expect to receive messages and for your communication to feel a little rushed.

When the Moon is in Cancer towards the end of the week, spending time with loved ones helps you recharge as you reflect on the dynamic you have with others and the friendships you would like to make moving forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the Gemini Moon starting the week, you're learning how to ask for support when you need it. You'll be surprised by how people show up for you during this time. Be sure to show appreciation towards the people in your life who love and support you.

Expect to feel a sense of accomplishment this week since you may receive praise for the work you’ve done. Don’t get discouraged if you aren’t getting the results you want. Mercury retrograde is reminding you to trust the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this week you may be second-guessing your communication. Getting clear responses from others may be challenging with Mercury stationing retrograde. Be mindful of what you express and share with others.

If things become overwhelming, take the time to go at a pace you desire instead of rushing through. The Moon in Leo boosts your confidence over the weekend, showing you that mistakes are ok.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you're getting back into the game this week. You’re letting others know that you’re going to be victorious, especially with Saturn now at the highest point of your chart.

The Moon in your sign gets things moving on Thursday. You are feeling the momentum, and Pisces season is making you more methodical. Jupiter in your sign is also helping you feel unstoppable. Even with Mercury stationing retrograde this week, you know the sky’s the limit.

The Leo Moon shifts your perspective over the weekend, making you more mindful of your finances and material possessions. Be more mindful of your saving goals moving forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the vibrant Gemini Moon feels supportive and energizing at the beginning of the week as it shows you the people who are here for you and the wonderful friends who continue helping you expand.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Cancer on Thursday, focus on giving yourself a lot of love and self-care. Stay inside and watch a movie, bake cookies, or read your favorite book since home is where you will be the most comfortable. It is an excellent period for rest, especially after the eclipse.

When the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, it might feel like a reset since you may feel more self-assured to take on new challenges now that Saturn in Aries is giving you assistance and encouragement.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, having a Mercurial lunar transit at the beginning of the week brings you new perspectives, especially when it comes to working with others. Accepting your role as a mentor for friends or colleagues is part of this energy with the Moon at the highest part of your chart.

On Thursday, the Moon in Cancer adds emotional depth and makes it easier to be more patient with others. You will also show up for friends more over the next few days. Collaborations are essential this Pisces season, and with Saturn in a new sign, you're more of a diplomat.

The roar and passion of the Leo Moon at the end of the week reminds you to treat yourself with kindness and not to listen to your inner critic.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Gemini Moon transit at the start of the week brings a plethora of ideas that boost your willingness to continue or pursue education, whether formal or informal. For those centered on career expansion, the quick-thinking Gemini Moon energy works in your favor as you conjure some brilliant plans at this time.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, the armor you’re wearing becomes clear to you as you find your power. If you’re feeling like things aren’t working in your favor, you receive a boost during this Pisces season, reminding you to dream big.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Leo represents a triumphant period, especially for those who have poured sweat and tears into an ongoing task. A cycle closes, and you receive praise for your efforts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you tap into your power under the Gemini Moon at the beginning of the week. Uncovering your strength is important, especially during this eclipse season.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in fellow water sign Cancer brings you a lot of clarity when it comes to your philosophy. For those who are in need of inspiration, the transit also breaks you free from a slump as you receive some of the illuminating rays from Mercury in Pisces.

When the Moon is in Leo over the weekend, it brings a lot of attention to your home life. Reach out to family over the phone or spend time with them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Gemini Moon brings major breakthroughs in your relationships at the beginning of the week. Understanding your dynamics with others helps you to learn a lot about yourself.

The Cancer Moon may feel liberating on Thursday with the Moon making a conjunction to Jupiter, your ruler. This may feel like a new start as you take back your control and power.

When the Moon is in Leo over the weekend, reminisce about your creative journey. Look back five years ago and see what you started around that time. It may just be time to get back to it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your thinking process and self-expression actually benefit from Mercury retrograde, which begins this week. This is a very pivotal time for you as you begin to understand the power your creative process holds. Don’t worry, Mercury retrograde will help you tap into new worlds as you explore your imagination with new insight.

Friendships, romantic relationships and business partnerships are the predominant themes of the Cancer Moon midweek. Be open to listening to others, inspiring and showing up for them when needed.

When the Moon is in the sign of Leo over the weekend, give yourself space and protect your boundaries, since this could be an emotional journey.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love and romance are potent themes for you this week, Aquarius, which go hand-in-hand with the theme of the eclipse in your sign last week. You are learning to love and show up for yourself.

During this Mercury retrograde period, you find yourself wanting to open up to someone or simply thinking back to an impactful connection from the past. Another manifestation of this energy might be your time management. Make sure your schedule is on par with your expectations.

Finally, the Leo Moon shows you how to bring a lot more balance to your relationships over the weekend. The insight you received from the eclipse helps you achieve breakthroughs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week, your focus is on taking back your control. Thankfully, you can make the changes you desire or switch up the game plan from home during the Gemini Moon transit at the beginning of the week.

The flirtatious energy from the Moon in Cancer brings calm into your life midweek, giving you space to explore your imaginative side. Inspiration comes easily during this time, which can allow you to awaken your old projects during Mercury retrograde, which begins on Thursday. Remember to slow down, jot down your ideas, and think before you speak.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.