5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From February 23 - March 1

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from February 23 to March 1, 2026. The Moon is in Gemini before entering Cancer on February 26, the same day Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces.

Many of the signs below are water signs, and they feel more balanced through this Mercury chaos because the planet is working with them. However, Mercury retrograde demands that everyone take it slow and not rush through the process.

Towards the end of the week, the Moon enters Leo, echoing the eclipse energy from the week before. Nevertheless, the transits this week help us craft plans and balance our energy, as we prepare for the next eclipse.

1. Gemini

Even with Mercury stationing retrograde this week, you have a great horoscope, Gemini. The Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, showing you new opportunities and bringing to light your talents. The Moon in Cancer on February 26 sparks new methods for saving and teaches you how to be more disciplined with your spending.

This is a good time to explore your artistic endeavors and prioritize your happiness, especially because the eclipse next week will be draining. Pisces season reminds you to be mindful of your emotions. If Mercury retrograde brings miscommunication and misunderstandings, focus on listening carefully and being a mentor to others. Don’t get caught up in things that have nothing to do with you. That's not to say you shouldn't collaborate. Just be mindful of your work and, to prevent stressful outcomes, don’t leave things to the last minute.

2. Pisces

It's your season, Pisces, and this is a very emotional and transformative time for you. We are in the midst of eclipse season, and the Virgo eclipse next week brings even more energy to your relationships. Right now, you are filled with optimism, with Saturn in a new sign, no longer slowing you down.

The Moon in Cancer makes you more hopeful for positive changes. Venus is also making aspects to the Moon, inspiring Venusian activities. Connect with friends, go to a restaurant, watch a movie, or visit a museum. Take time to learn new things.

Socializing is also possible this week. You may encounter like-minded people who expand your philosophy.

3. Scorpio

This is a beautiful and engaging period for you, Scorpio, as Pisces season helps you connect with your innovative ideas. People are reaching out to you, and this makes you feel quite popular. This is an excellent week to connect with your muses, even with Mercury retrograde.

If you have an existing art piece, work-in-progress project, or writing draft, this is a good moment to continue working on it. You may even experience a breakthrough. However, if you’re tempted to start something new, wait until Mercury is direct. This planet is not comfortable in Pisces and can bring more chaos.

Overall, the transits this week bring a vibrant energy to your social life. Consider reconnecting with old friends and embracing your creative side. Enjoy the abundant and inspirational water energy.

4. Cancer

As a water sign, you have an advantage during this Mercury retrograde. You understand the value of working with others, and now is the time to embrace your leadership skills. You are shining with Jupiter in your sign, and Pisces season is making things much more pleasant.

The Moon in your sign on February 26 activates your power and charm. Prepare for more romantic energy as the Sun, Venus, and Mercury continue to make aspects to Cancer. This week, your romantic life feels vibrant and abundant. If you are single, you may meet someone new.

Within your professional or academic life, don’t set expectations too high early on. Instead, pace yourself and be practical with your goals. Refine your existing plans since Mercury retrograde in Pisces feels chaotic.

5. Capricorn

While the Gemini Moon at the start of the week brings some minor inconveniences, the Cancer Moon turns things around. This lunation brings a sense of renewal and allows others to experience the warmth and compassion you give.

This is a wonderful week for meditation and focusing on the brighter side of things. The Moon in this position adds a lot of harmony to your relationships, so if there have been any conflicts at school or work, this transit helps you resolve them.

When the Moon is in Leo, the warmth from the Cancer lunation continues. This is your moment to take command and show others what you are made of. However, make sure to prioritize balance, so that things don’t feel overwhelming as you prepare for the eclipse in Virgo next week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.