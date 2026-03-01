The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 2 - 8, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from March 2 to 8, 2026, is here. This week brings an end to the eclipse portal with the Full Moon and lunar eclipse in Virgo on Tuesday, March 3.

Eclipses always represent a window of time when unexpected opportunities bring about dynamic and beautiful change. This lunar eclipse is special as it’s connected to the double New Moons in Virgo that occurred in 2025. This is your opportunity to reflect on how you feel about your life and what you’ve always wanted for yourself. Whether you are preparing to make changes or hoping to call in greater opportunities, this energy gives you the luck you need to make magic.

Ending the week, Venus leaves Pisces and enters Aries on Friday, March 6. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, while Aries is the first, meaning you truly are between worlds. During this transit, you’re walking the balance between what was and what will be, which is the perfect space to embrace luck and make your wildest dreams come true.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, March 6

Make your life beautiful, Aries. On Friday, March 6, Venus enters Aries, changing the focus in your life and increasing your power of attraction. This energy involves you going through a massive glow-up that brings in greater abundance and opportunities.

Venus in Aries helps you fall in love with yourself and life. Yet, it also serves as a magnet for what you hope to achieve and experience. Whether it’s related to love or money, remember that by being yourself, you can attract everything you’ve always dreamed of.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, March 3

Take the chance, dear Taurus. The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo rises on Tuesday, March 3. This lunation is impactful for your romantic relationship, as it provides the clarity you’ve been seeking.

It also represents taking a chance on something close to your heart. If you’ve been considering starting a creative project or business in the arts, this is your time to do so. No more excuses, Taurus. Believe fully in your dreams.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, March 2

You are headed toward success, Gemini. Mars, the planet of action and determination, enters Pisces on Monday, March 2, helping you achieve the success you’ve always desired. Mars brings your motivation, and in Pisces, it helps you get noticed in all the right ways.

If you’ve been contemplating launching a business, applying for a new job, or redefining your life’s purpose, this is the time to take action. Mercury is retrograde in Pisces through March 20, so don’t be afraid to return to a past idea or goal. This time, you can actually make it happen.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, March 6

You deserve to be seen, Cancer. Venus governs aspects of wealth and beauty. But as it enters Aries on Friday, March 6, this energy is directed toward your professional life. Venus in Aries brings about a raise or a new and lucrative opportunity.

This transit helps you and your talents get seen by those who can help make your dreams a reality. Don’t be afraid to receive help or take a chance. There is no time like the present to land the job of your dreams.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, March 5

Your intuition is on point, sweet Leo. As the Pisces Sun trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Thursday, March 5, it’s your chance to embrace divine guidance. You are on the brink of some important changes in your life.

With retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, you must trust your inner self. Surrender to the process instead of solely relying on logic. This new chapter of your life must come from your heart.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, March 4

Do what feels right, Virgo. The answers that you seek are within you. This means that the only way you’re going to feel confident and comfortable moving ahead is by reflecting on how you feel and what feels right. It’s not always what you’d planned for, or what others want for you, but that is why the path of your soul is so mysterious.

On Wednesday, March 4, the Virgo Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing a lucky, new direction or path into your life. Yet, this is only possible if you allow yourself to do what feels right.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, March 5

Slow down and embrace life, dearest Libra. No aspect of your life should drain your energy so profusely that you’re unable to show up for yourself in the ways you desire. On Thursday, March 5, the Sun in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, showing you another way to work and live your life.

This energy isn’t about endless days or schedules, nor does it require you to choose one area of your life over another. Instead, it helps you design a life that genuinely feels good and achieve the success you’ve always desired.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, March 5

Let yourself try something new, Scorpio. On Thursday, March 5, the Pisces Sun trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing back a previous opportunity. The Pisces Sun brings creativity and joy, while Jupiter brings luck and new beginnings.

With Jupiter retrograde, expect to encounter previous dreams or opportunities from your past. Whether you weren’t in the place to choose them before, or it just didn’t work out, this is your chance for a comeback. Realign yourself with your fate and be willing to embrace the risk that comes from trying something new.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, March 3

You should feel connected to what you do, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, March 3, the Full Moon lunar eclipse rises in Virgo. This energy is connected to the double New Moons that occurred in 2025, including the solar eclipse on September 21.

Reflect on what was beginning in your professional life during that time and how you feel about it now. Whether it’s about celebrating your success or honoring your feelings, you deserve to feel connected to what you do.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, March 7

Leave the past behind, Capricorn. Mercury travels into the heart of the Sun on Saturday, March 7, creating a Cazimi in Pisces. While Mercury is set to begin a new cycle, you must allow yourself to do the same.

You can’t keep rehashing aspects of your past or allowing yourself to be triggered. This only serves to sabotage the new beginnings that you want to create. Be mindful of letting the past go. Have any conversations that you need to, but be ready to leave them behind. A new beginning isn’t just an event, but a state of mind.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, March 8

Take the time you need to consider all the options, dear Aquarius. On Sunday, March 8, Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aries. This energy brings a new opportunity into your life. It changes how you communicate what you deserve.

It’s important to take your time with this process. Reflect on everything that is presented to you and consider all the options. While this brings in greater stability and abundance, you also must make the choice that’s best for you.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, March 2

Move with confidence, Pisces. Beginning on Monday, March 2, Mars is in Pisces, helping you to move with confidence and determination toward your dreams. Mars in Pisces allows you to take action instead of second-guessing. Yet, it also means that you must validate your inner self instead of relying on the direction of others.

You are finally in a place to start making magic in your life, but you need to trust yourself enough to know what path to take. Listen to your soul and don’t hold back from taking a chance. It just may end up changing your entire life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.