3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From March 2 - 8

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major abundance all week from March 2 - 8, 2026. Thinking with a level head pays off wonderfully all week, but the luckiest day of this week is the 8th.

Feelings take a backseat to action during this first full week of March under the energy of the Horse. The days with abundant energy peaks are March 2, 6, and 8. Days to be cautious include March 4 and March 7. A gift arrives on March 2, so use your resources wisely.

There are two Close Days this week that help you to tie up loose ends and make room for what you want more of in your life. Pay attention to March 7, since it gives you a chance to reject what you don't want. Saying no proves to be a power move and a test that you pass. The universe enters your life with more activity afterward.

1. Dragon

You're super popular this week, Dragon. Yin's receptive energy dominates all week, so you'll need to make a few mental and emotional adjustments. You are a go-getter who seeks opportunities to show initiative. However, when you plan ahead, focus on your strategy and set a schedule, things work well for you. In fact, you can prepare to make a big move in your life by learning to control your power and only use it when needed.

Two days this week that test your ability to be receptive are March 3rd and March 8th, when you are given an opportunity to learn from a peer. Though you are likely to resist the idea of taking on a lesser role, try to see this move as an opportunity to be visible to more people. You're likely to attract the attention of decision-makers. This is how the path of abundance opens to you, so take it!

When it comes to romance, things are looking up for you relationship-wise. A photo of you and a partner could highlight your happiness on social media. If you're dating, you could meet someone and connect positively. You feel chosen, and it feels good to be on the receiving end of a person's affection.

On the personal front, this week is the perfect time to humblebrag about an achievement you've made. Share what's made you happy. Your projects and accolades will give you a strong sense of emotional satisfaction.

2. Rat

The two days where abundance peaks in your life this week are March 2, when business and partnerships work well. The other is on March 3, when your relationships bloom. Because you're a Water Yang sign, your sharp thinking and strategic mind work well with this week's receptive Yin energy.

You want to be adaptable. Don't force matters; instead, observe and wait for opportunities that make sense. When it comes to spending and saving, this week is about money, so think in terms of give-and-take. If you're someone who depends on clients, referrals or any form of sales and marketing, send some to people you know need them. Your efforts yield warm leads that convert into sales.

When it comes to relationships, you are the balancing energy in your partnership. You initiate conversation but by letting things flow, words are meaningful. A topic leads to a healing outcome and solves a problem in a partnership. If you're dating or looking, a conversation can help you know where you stand. The potential for commitment goes up.

3. Monkey

You're ready to hit the ground running, Monkey. With a new month ahead, you're observing what didn't work in February. This week, you want to correct mistakes. Mercury is retrograde, so you should review contracts and renegotiate them in your favor.

In business, you're meticulous on March 6 and looking for opportunities to create a strategy. If you're handling legal matters, you win in court. If you are looking for a way to gain an upper hand in a deal, your decisions this week are calculated and good. You get advice instead of rushing ahead. You avoid acting impulsively, helping you to stay in control of your energy.

In love, relationship dynamics improve around March 8. If you are going through a divorce or working on nuptials, your long-term goals are achieved through negotiation. Don't hold back on what you want. Be open to expressing yourself, especially when it comes to financial planning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.