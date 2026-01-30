5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In February 2026

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes all month in February 2025. The month brings potent new energy starting with the Full Moon in Leo on the 1st, reminding us to stay optimistic even when we face storms.

Mercury enters Pisces on the 6th, followed by Venus on the 10th. Venus functions at its best in Pisces, which feels beautiful, especially with Saturn now entering Aries on the 13th, giving Venus in Pisces the space to thrive and shine in all its glory away from the hold of Saturn. It's an excellent energy for growth and welcoming love into our lives. Venus in this position heals and feels protective now that Saturn has entered a new home in Aries.

Advertisement

The eclipse in the sign of Aquarius on the 17th gives us a taste of what we can expect when the North Node officially enters Aquarius later this year. The Sun enters Pisces on the 18th, making this upcoming Pisces season a lot more liberating with Saturn no longer clouding us or holding us back. Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces on the 26th, prompting us to be patient and pay attention to detail. February is a month for these astrological signs to dream big again and embrace their imaginative side.

1. Aquarius

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Aquarius, at the start of the month, you are still in the midst of your season, which is a very relaxing energy as a few planets begin to move away from your sign. The Full Moon at the beginning of the month puts a focus on your relationship dynamics with others. It also highlights any conflicts and how to resolve them through diplomacy.

You become a tactician this month, thinking ahead and pacing yourself when Mercury enters Pisces beginning on the 6th. You know that slow and steady wins the race, and Venus entering Pisces on the 10th sheds some light on your relationship with money and power. Saturn moves into Aries on the 13th, helping you structure your ideas much better going forward.

The eclipse on the 17th in your sign sets the tone for the North Node’s entry in your sign later this year. Your relationship with yourself will be tested over the next six months. The Sun moves into Pisces on the 18th, initiating a new chapter where old relationships may come to mind, but you’re also learning how to build community and friendships.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

Pisces, with so much energy flowing in and out of your sign in February, you have the best horoscope all month. Mercury enters your sign on the 6th, followed by Venus on the 10th, beginning a period filled with a lot of love and romance.

You become much more optimistic over the next several weeks, especially now that one of the malefics is poised to leave your sign for good. Saturn moves out of your sign on the 13th and enters Aries, another lovely transit as things will feel much lighter moving forward. You have endured, learned, and thrived over the last two-and-a-half years, and now is your moment to cheer and celebrate.

Advertisement

The eclipse in Aquarius on the 17th shows you that prioritizing your needs will be important when the North Node enters Aquarius. The Sun entering your sign on the 18th brings a lot of calm and empathy, but you're comfortable with this powerful emotional energy.

Rejoice, because it is your birthday month. Happy Solar returns to all Pisces Suns! Incorporate optimism and don’t be afraid to expand and learn something new. This is the first Pisces season in a few years where Saturn is out of your sign. Enjoy the freedom, the new beginning, and the new love stories that await.

3. Leo

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

There's powerful energy for you this month, Leo, beginning with the Full Moon in your sign on the 1st. This month, you start seeing the results of your hard work over the last six months. You’re becoming more cognizant of the changes that you need to make. If you have plans that aren’t going the way that you want them to, multiple planets in Pisces this month give you a lot more direction now that the overwhelming planets in Aquarius are starting to disperse.

This month is the best time for you to think about the future. Mercury enters Pisces beginning on the 6th, which helps you to be more future-oriented, allowing you to build the foundations and structure, especially within your financial sector. Venus enters Pisces on the 10th, continuing Mercury’s objectives of financial growth, learning to be less impulsive with spending or establishing a savings plan. Saturn's ingress in Aries on the 13th is just the start of you becoming more serious with your educational goals for the next two-and-a-half years.

The eclipse in Aquarius on the 17th centers on your relationships, a time for you to understand what the North Node in Aquarius will bring to the table. Prepare to heal your relationships when Jupiter enters your sign in the summer as you learn to welcome the people who are the most important in your life.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

February 2026 is the best month for your love life, Virgo. February feels like the beginning of a new love story, allowing you to open your heart and your mind. Things start off strong with Mercury entering Pisces on the 6th, followed by Venus in Pisces taking center stage on the 10th. Both of these planets illuminate your relationship house, showing you how to be a better partner, friend and colleague.

Overall, between the outgoing Aquarius season and incoming Pisces season, you're learning how to be there for others, which can aid in your personal growth and development. You are becoming more mature and grounded. Those who are focused on the professional sector and aspire to greater recognition benefit from better relationship dynamics with co-workers.

Advertisement

On the 13th, Saturn finally moves away from your relationship sector. It can feel liberating to have Saturn move on so you can reflect on the lessons learned. You also feel more empowered to see how you have evolved in the last several years. The Sun enters Pisces on the 18th, a lovely energy that makes you radiate positive energy and become the main character over the next several weeks.

5. Gemini

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Gemini, prepare to have the best month as your emotions feel secure. As an air sign, this is an uplifting and reflective month as you get ready to take the lead with multiple planets entering Pisces in February, adding more responsibilities and deep analysis to your life.

The results of your hard work are evident during the Leo Full Moon on the 1st. This is a celebratory transit showing you the seeds that you’ve planted over the last six months. You are also reminded that there is plenty of room for growth, especially with Jupiter entering Leo later this year.

Mercury enters Pisces on the 6th, followed by Venus on the 10th. Both of these planets add abundance and growth to your career sector. Work hard, make plans, and collaborate for additional benefits. Saturn finally moves into Aries on the 13th, allowing you to breathe and move at your own pace. Congratulate yourself and take pride in all the work you’ve done during this Saturn in Pisces transit.

Advertisement

On the 18th, the Sun enters Pisces, ushering in a new cycle filled with more optimism and hope as you can look into the future without feeling restrained or blocked.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.