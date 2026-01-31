4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck All Month In February 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck all month in February 2026 as the planets align in their favor.

Venus and Mars are transiting together in Aquarius for the first half of the month, and Saturn leaves Pisces after a long 3-year transit through the 12th sign of the zodiac, joining Neptune, which just entered Aries. The Sun and Venus move from Aquarius into Pisces. We experience a full moon in the regal sign of Leo on February 3rd and the first eclipse of 2026, a solar eclipse at 29 degrees of Aquarius.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are experiencing a new 2-year Mars cycle in your sign, which can set the tone in terms of your actions and achievements for the next several years. Mars is joined by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, money and values. When these two transits travel together, you are especially magnetic, attracting abundance and luck into your life. If you are single, this combination is fortunate for meeting someone new who catches your eye.

Venus moves into Pisces on February 9th and remains in this sign until March 5th. Venus is very comfortable in the sign of Pisces, and it will transit your 2nd house of money. This can give you a financial boost, and since the 2nd house also rules self-worth, it can improve how others perceive you.

The full moon this month falls in Leo, in your 7th house of partners, where your focus turns; this could include a personal partner or a professional relationship. The New Moon is a powerful solar eclipse that falls at 29 degrees of Aquarius. A new moon in your sign often serves as a personal reset, but it is a supercharged reset, with the focus on you!

Lastly, you have been dealing with money matters over the past several years, and on February 13th, Saturn, the planet of delays and restrictions, leaves your 2nd house of money and enters your 3rd house of communication, along with Neptune. This means financial matters become easier, and you won’t be as focused on money.

February should be a great month for you, Aquarius, with every opportunity to attract abundance!

2. Pisces

Pisces, Saturn finally leaves your sign this month after a 3-year stint in your first house, which rules you, personally. This occurs every 30 years and is never particularly easy. Saturn will enter Aries, your 2nd house, on February 13th, which rules your money. Over the next 3 years, you will focus on achieving stability and greater financial security.

This is your month of abundance and luck, Pisces, especially when the Sun enters your sign from February 18th to March 19th. When the Sun enters your personal sign each year, you typically feel more comfortable and like yourself. Venus joins the Sun on February 10th, entering your 1st house, which gives you a personal boost and is generally when we look and feel our best. Mercury enters your sign on February 10th as well, making communication more important this month and encouraging your curiosity about new ways of looking at things from new perspectives.

While Jupiter is retrograde, it is transiting your 5th house this month. While some of the beneficial rays are powerful, never underestimate the power of Jupiter and all it can do. It is transiting your 5th house until July, which rules friends, children and love. When Jupiter is retrograde, it typically shifts focus from external to internal. This gives you an opportunity to decide whether the people in your life align with your core values and what you are truly seeking.

The full moon on February 3rd falls in your 6th house of work and health. This puts you in the spotlight, work-wise. The solar eclipse falls in your 12th house, which means it's more retrospective and allows you to acknowledge and release any old thoughts and patterns that are not to your advantage. All of this makes February a very lucky and important month!

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, Saturn has been transiting your 4th house for 3 years now. This has focused on home and family, and you have had times when things have been difficult. You helped care for elderly relatives, lost someone close to you, or faced costly home or property repairs. Saturn in Aries enters your 5th house of love, children and friendships on February 13th, where it will remain until April 2028. Your greater focus shifts to children, if you have or desire them, to friendships, and perhaps to stabilizing an important romantic relationship.

Both Mars and Venus are transiting your 2nd house of money. While Mars may keep your focus on money, Venus can give you a financial boost not only with money but self esteem. When Venus leaves Aquarius for Pisces on February 10th, it enters a sign that is highly compatible with you, and transits your 3rd house of ideas and communication, making communication with others very significant this month. The Sun enters Pisces on February 18th, putting an even greater focus on significant communication.

February’s full moon in Leo falls in your 8th house, which rules investments, other people’s money and how you feel in a relationship. When a full moon falls in this sign, something could come together in a financial way for you or your partner if you have one.

The solar eclipse falls in your 2nd house of money and what you earn. There is a raise in your future, or an opportunity to improve your finances. Now is the time to focus on personal finances, investments and what you would like to achieve in these areas. All in all, this makes February a lucky if not abundant month for Capricorn!

4. Cancer

Jupiter is currently transiting your 1st house of self, Cancer, which is always a good year for growth of all types. During the period Jupiter is retrograde, you can review what you have achieved and make adjustments so you can proceed in an effective way. Since the first house rules the self, this placement also offers a form of personal planetary protection.

As the month begins, both Mars and Venus are in your 8th house, which rules investments, loans and other people’s money. This is often an auspicious transit that can indicate an increase in finances, or, if you have a partner, in their finances.

When Venus leaves Aquarius for Pisces on March 10th, it enters your 9th house of travel, worldview and education. Not only can your worldview broaden, but you may also be planning a trip in the next 3-4 weeks. If you are single, you could meet someone at a distance. Pisces is a sign that is highly compatible with you, and before the month is over, Venus will trine your Sun, which can be a very beneficial day.

The new moon in Leo falls in your 2nd house on February 3rd, followed by a solar eclipse on the 17th in your 8th house of other people’s money. The focus will be on finances this month, and with Jupiter transiting your 1st house, you will likely see some financial benefit, making this a lucky and abundant month!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.