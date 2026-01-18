Everything Gets So Much Better For 4 Zodiac Signs During Aquarius Season From January 19 - February 18

Everything gets so much better for four zodiac signs during Aquarius season, which begins on January 19, 2026 and brings a plethora of new energy that changes things up until February 18.

These astrological signs benefit from the optimism and abundance connected to Aquarius season, which helps them step into their power with a lot more self-assurance since Mercury and Mars also enter this sign on the 20th and 23rd, respectively. This zodiac season is just the start of an awakening for these signs as these upcoming planetary shifts remind them that they have the potential to accomplish anything as long as they remain grounded and focused.

Advertisement

While Capricorn season taught us all about managing our responsibilities, Aquarius season is when we reach for the stars. But there is something important about Aquarius season this year that centers on the support we have from friends, family, and even colleagues. Over the next few weeks, we are pushed to help and show up for others, especially if we mainly focused on our own self-development during Capricorn season.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, everything gets so much better for you during your astrological season as you get your spark back. You are stepping into the spotlight without doubting yourself. Now that the Sun is in your sign, things shift and you feel more in control. Your career flourishes and your relationships are stronger.

Capricorn season was a period of reflection and research. Now that you have gained some understanding, this era is preparing you for what Jupiter in Leo will bring forth in the next several months. With the multiple planets in your sign this month, the sky is the limit. Keep going forward and fighting for your dreams, and focus on resilience. With Mars entering your sign, you are more prepared to work harder towards what you want to achieve.

During your season, reconciliations are possible within your friendship circles. Love is a strong catalyst during this time with Venus and Pluto meeting up in your sign. Love and appreciation for the support you get and showing up for yourself will help you strive for excellence in the next several weeks.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

As a fire sign, Aries, Aquarius season activates your connections with others and how you can bring your creative ideas to life. Everything gets so much better with Mercury and the Sun in Aquarius making a positive aspect to your sign, giving you the desire and discipline needed to learn new things.

Mercury and Mars also enter Aquarius, making it easier for you to problem-solve. Tackling any pending responsibilities or getting back to organizing your to-do list will be much simpler. You have more patience, and it's easier to pay attention to the details at work or with the tasks you currently have on your plate. If you’ve been curious about something, now is your time to research and learn more about it.

Advertisement

With all of the planets entering Aquarius, you get back to doing the things you love. This is a period of joy and happiness because you feel more optimistic about the future. Friendships flow a lot easier during this Aquarius season. Any tension that has been brewing dissipates because you're more willing to work things out.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, now that your relationship sector is illuminated by the Sun, Aquarius season feels like a breath of fresh air after the nebulous Capricorn season. Everything gets so much better as you focus on self-care and pour a lot of love into yourself. This is a period for personal healing and empowerment.

If you’ve been in hermit mode, you now have Venus in this part of your chart pushing you to make connections and to spend time with friends. Mars also enters Aquarius, which encourages you to go after what you want. However, make sure to focus on diplomacy, especially when tempers flare.

Mercury is also entering Aquarius, which shifts your focus to your career, your motivations, and what you want to achieve in the future. This serves as a prelude to what you'll experience when Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters your sign at the end of June. Aquarius season is a good time to build your finances with care since you will be practical and diligent.

You're reclaiming the spotlight and shining brighter than ever. Get your plans going, Leo, while you're feeling beautiful, charming, and witty. This is your time to thrive and to get back in your element.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, everything gets so much better for you during Aquarius season since it's more of a relaxing energy than the Capricorn season, which had you focused on handling many responsibilities. Now that the Sun is in Aquarius, joining Venus, it increases your optimism and boosts your mood. Things feel more achievable, and you are prepared to face any challenges.

Advertisement

As a Cardinal sign, you've been experiencing a lot of lessons already this year. With all you have learned thus far, Aquarius season is a lot more thrilling and enjoyable. The Sun in Aquarius illuminates your relationship sector, adding love and creative energy to your world. If you're single, you'll likely get the urge to start dating again as you become more enamored with the concept of love. Venus in Aquarius helps you heal from past experiences or may bring some new friends into your life.

When Mercury enters this part of your chart on January 20, explore an abandoned project or dive into an artistic endeavor you have had your eyes on for a while. This season helps you expand and tap into your hidden potential. Remember to have faith in yourself and enjoy the ride.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.