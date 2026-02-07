Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From February 9 - 15, 2026

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign for February 9 - 15, 2026. We have transitioned from Rat to Ox energy. You are starting a new cycle. New activities begin on Monday and finish by Sunday.

On Monday, you take a first step by claiming your focus. On Tuesday, remove the obstacles and restrictions that limit your impact. Wednesday will be a busy day. Fill your calendar with impactful, productive tasks. On Thursday, you can take a more balanced approach. Self-care will be needed on this day, so prioritize self-help and mental wellness in between work and play.

The weekend begins on Friday, and you should stabilize your energy. It's time wind down and lean into your completion stage. By Saturday, your main goal will be fully underway. Tie up loose ends, take notes and reflect. You're preparing to finish and move on. Sunday is a destruction day. By now, you should know what is working and what isn't. Again, make improvements and plan for the upcoming week with clarity and confidence. Let's see what else is in store for each animal sign:

1. Rooster

Rooster, your relationship sector lights up brightly this week. You are naturally perceptive, which is why you often spot problems when they start. This week, green and red flags are clearly visible to help you identify your allies and enemies. You can easily eliminate unhealthy dynamics in your interactions with others.

You don't have to cut off a friendship because of bad energy, but keep your side of the relationship clean. Focus on the arguments at hand and avoid talking over others when they are speaking. When it comes to communication, don't overexplain yourself. Let people carry their own emotional weight. You can improve your interactions with others by not jumping in to fix problems that aren't yours, especially if you haven't been invited to help. Peace returns to you by Sunday as you become comfortable with new, healthier boundaries.

Wear gold for luck and money this week. When it comes to business, your most compatible sign is the Tiger. Your best day of the week is February 10, so even though these changes won't be easy, a new cycle is starting, and you'll see improvements by that date after you've worked through the tough parts.

2. Rabbit

This is your week, Rabbit. You're making your mark in the workplace with courage and conviction. Monday, February 9, is your best day of the week. Start on the right foot and initiate personal and professional growth with the right mindset.

Be proactive and hyper-diligent by organizing your personal space. Write down your goals in a journal and keep a log of your waking dreams this week. You have the power to manifest what you want, and because you're harder to overlook because of your diligent work ethic, someone important notices you and takes you seriously. You hear kind words from others and hear acknowledgment for your contributions on projects and in both professional and personal relationships.

A Snake animal sign proves to be a good friend, giving you high praise and admiration from decision-makers in rooms that you won't be in this week. Wear yellow, so you stand out in a friendly way. You want to avoid being overly apologetic about things you didn't cause or control. Don't assume responsibility for others to avert conflict this week.

3. Tiger

Tiger, you have a project coming up this week that doesn't involve work or your career. Instead, your focus is on friendships. The kind that you let your guards down around and are your true, authentic self in. While the week peaks in positive energy on February 12, you'll see a way to repair or rebuild a severed relationship that has a lot of meaning to you but is under pressure.

Your words carry impact this week, so be direct but warm. To emulate the essence of nurturing energy, wear green. This color will bring you luck and prosperity in friendship. You want to avoid being overly prideful, since ego blocks areas you need to work on. You don't want to ghost or abandon people, whether in text messages or in person, because that doesn't communicate friendship; it says they don't matter to you.

To open the door to new energy and make your home feel welcoming, declutter the front entryway. Sweep and wash it to invite social flow. Your most compatible sign throughout the week is a Rooster, for their outgoing personality. Your lucky number is 12, which reduces to 3, for creativity.

4. Snake

The week of February 9 teaches you a lesson on balance, Snake. You work, then you have to play. You play, then you also need to dabble. Dabbling means pulling out old hobbies and seeing what sticks. You don't want to spend any time doomscrolling; instead, work on a craft.

With a new energetic cycle in place, you're ready for a fresh start in your personal life. Where white to symbolize luck and purity of mind. Consider this to be a week dedicated to energetic cleaning. Wipe down counters. Remove clutter from your workspace. Since your lucky number is 9 all week, do things in increments of threes, like removing objects that are now eye sores.

If you have a good friend who's a Rabbit, invite them out to lunch or dinner. You want to be around individuals who calm your spirit. Participate in grounding activities that activate your senses, like baking cookies or listening to music that makes you dance.

5. Rat

Love is the cure, Rat, and it's also the answer to nearly every problem you face this week. Wearing red puts you in the right mood all week, especially when you're making the first move in a relationship (new or established). To enhance your loving energy, light a red candle in the south area of your home or in your bedroom every night. Your mind connects strongly with passion during this daily ritual, encouraging you to be romantic and playful.

Do something that embodies the energy of 7, your lucky number for this week. Mediation, journaling or taking a long, quiet walk to connect with nature are positive ways to channel its spiritual energy that often comes from unconditional love. Don't skip out on Valentine's Day activities. Make time for a date, even if it's something simple like an at-home picnic on February 14. By Sunday, your partnership or dating life be in a better position.

6. Pig

You're a little busy bee the week of February 9, Pig. At the top of this week, wear yellow to enhance spiritual energy involving progress, growth and work. You want to communicate that you are helpful and loyal to your work. You want to get really involved in activities that put you in front of others in the workplace, at home, and in your community. It can be hard for you to put yourself out there, but go to events, get social, and be proactive.

One animal sign that can motivate you to initiate action is the Rooster. Watch their morning routines and pay attention to how they prioritize tasks. If you see sequences of 0s and 9s, know that the universe is speaking to you. This lucky number helps you know when to be present in a conversation, when to apply for a job or take on a task, or when to ask for what you want in meetings.

On February 11, place a small light or lamp on your work desk for visibility and success. Avoid working through lunch breaks or not taking personal calls. Instead, be balanced in your approach to life. Power isn't about letting things overtake you, but about making space for everything you need as you work in the service of others.

7. Ox

If there is one thing that you do well, Ox, it's remain persistent. This week's theme is about focus, and your attention turns toward relationships. You are in builder mode, and a friend that partners closely with you is the Monkey. Their wit and socialization skills are a perfect match to your slow and methodical personality. They bring out a playful side of you.

On February 13, a stable day, you want to spend time thinking about your goals and setting dreams for the future. This is the time to think about foundations and what you need to do to strengthen partnerships. Wearing gold helps you to remember your inner strength, especially when you need to keep your word on a promise you don't want to fulfill, but have to.

Over the weekend, set a clean bowl by the northwest corner of your home and fill it with coins. This action will encourage money, loyalty, and strong alliances. Your luckiest number of the week is 24, which reduces to a 6. This implies balance and structure through nurture and self-care.

8. Monkey

This is your week to fall in love, Monkey. The topic of love comes up a little more frequently for you, and you'll establish your goals for romance on Monday, February 9. Of course, you'll want to wear your power color, red, all week long in various hues. And if you see 222 on the clock while on a date or in an address, something special in your life is headed in the right direction.

Love can come to you through a relationship involving an Ox, or if you are simply looking for advice about a relationship, consult a mentor or therapist with Ox-like traits. Their outlook on partnership motivates you to stay loyal and work through tough patches. You can find the process highly romantic.

Placing fresh flowers in a vase in the southwest corner of a home is one way to visually capture the essence of love, especially on Valentine's Day. If you're dating but the relationship hasn't become official yet, consider talking about it on February 13. You want to avoid relationships or activities that conflict with your commitment, such as senseless flirting with people you don't want to date. The goal this week is to avoid wasting time on love and to focus on what you want to build.

9. Horse

Horse, you are ready to set sail on an adventure, and that involves travel! If you're still unsure what to do for your Valentine's Day, consider booking a trip out of town or at a bed-and-breakfast. If you're single, place a small bowl of water near the front door to invite new energy into your life. Light a red candle if you want that energy to involve love.

The most compatible sign for you this week is Pig, since they are working diligently to make a difference in the world right now. Your energy is meant to be poured out in social activities, so change things up. Wear blue to capture the expansiveness of the ocean and sky. Be sure to end the week with something unique to look forward to and commemorate the end of Pig energy and the start of Ox energy.

10. Goat

You are future planning this week, Goat. You want to be smart and sophisticated this week, so wear black to capture the essence of power. On your best day this week, which is February 13, schedule time to make a plan for March. You want to aim for 30-days of activity dedicated to money, health, or your career. Consider these to be pillars of future wealth in your life.

Now that the week shifts from Pig to Ox, things start to settle for you, reducing anxiety or worry about the future. Spend time with Rat, talking about professional dreams and fears. Hold each other accountable so you don't fall into complacency.

11. Dragon

Dress for success this week, because Dragon, chances are you're going to be in the limelight. This is a week to upgrade your wardrobe or do something specific to improve your self-image. You want to project the person you want to be during this new season and start shedding old habits that worked last year, but you've outgrown.

Pay attention to things that Ox animal signs do. They are your guides throughout the week, and the people you get along with best. Your lucky number is 19, which reduces to 1, which symbolizes leadership and taking a visible role in your community.

To remind yourself of a positive public image, clean your bathroom mirror and any mirror you use every day. Keep the glass spotless to remind you of the power of character and integrity. As a person on an upward trajectory, wear purple to symbolize your royal energy. Don't take on projects or assignments that overextend you.

Micromanage your time and protect it so you can be your best self when you do show up. Anyone who has ever questioned your capabilities will change their mind this week.

12. Dog

This is a great week for you, Dog, and your friendships are where your life becomes most active. Your loyalty is a true asset because of how honest you are, even when the truth hurts. You are perceptive, which is why you often spot problems. People trust your opinion and look for it this week. One animal sign you are likely to engage with the most is a Snake, and their presence can be both unexpected and prosperous.

Since your lucky color for the week is green, consider planting seeds that nurture energy throughout the day. Resist the urge to micromanage to control or avoid problems. Tell yourself that's not your job. Your best day of this week arrives on February 12, but the peace you crave will land solidly by Sunday.

Healthier boundaries help you to strengthen your friendships without feeling emotionally drained. Luck comes to you through increments of 8, and your lucky number of the week is 16. Consider helping 8 to 16 people this week through a kind word, thought or deed. How you invest in others reciprocates back to you exponentially.

