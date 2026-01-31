3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Month In February 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune in February 2026. This is a month dedicated to building relationships and becoming a people magnet.

This month's energy favors attracting a high-quality partner in business (or romance) into your life. But there's a lot of work to be done to make that happen, which starts with becoming the best person you can be. Most of this month focuses on avoiding blocks and pitfalls and removing negative energy and obstacles. It's good to ask yourself what you want and also definitely don't need in your life.

The purpose of February is to align your wants and needs so that attraction flows naturally to you and benefits you. You don't want to send mixed signals or chase hope if it's not a good fit. The luck and good fortune these animal signs are attracting all month help them steadily build the life of their dreams.

1. Dragon

Dragon, mark these dates on your calendar: February 5th, 11th, 19th, and 23rd. These are the dates you'll attract both luck and good fortune in various areas of your life, but most specifically in relationships. You are Yang energy, the powerful masculine, so you typically attract others into your life by pursuit. However, this month, your one job is to allow energy to flow into your life. Yin energy is dominant in February until the 17th. Chasing what you want will push it away.

The 11th is great for attracting luck if you're single, and it's perfect for scheduling a first date. If you plan to step away or get back on a dating app, this is the day to do so. For non-romantic pursuits, this is a great day to schedule an appointment with a consultant or mentor. You'll gain clarity and wisdom on your next steps.

The 23rd is ideal for couples. It's a great day to define your relationship or to reconcile. If you're in a business partnership, this is a great day to hold a strategy meeting and come to an agreement you both feel good about. Wear a red thread bracelet or put a gold coin in your wallet to enhance luck.

2. Goat

Goat, your energy is Yin, and the first part of the month works nicely with your energy since it's Yin as well. The luckiest days for you this month are February 5th, 10th, 14th, 25th, and 26th. For you, luck and good fortune come with emotional support. On February 5, your confidence increases as others recognize your work or talents. Pay attention to what's said because compliments (even if you need to ask for positive feedback) provide you insight into areas where your luck and good fortune grow the best all month.

You can expect to hear negative feedback the week of the 9th. Don't dismiss unkind words and try not to become defensive. Instead, view this as a revealing where your energy is misapplied. The best talents aren't for everyone. You will see where you're meant to be; rejection is your friend this week. It allows you to make space for what's ideal for you.

On February 14th, expect something monumental in your life to happen. If you're going out on a date, you'll note that your relationship has started to change for the better. If you're single, you could meet someone new. Put a bay leaf in your wallet to enhance your luck.

3. Monkey

You're a Yang energy animal sign, Monkey, so early this month, pulling back may feel odd or even awkward to you, but it's necessary to gain what you desire. The best dates for you this month include February 5th, 8th, 16th, and 20th.

One thing you'll need to be mindful of is flirting. You tend to be the life of the party and socially oriented. However, in February, it's best to let the limelight shine on others. There's a gentleness to this month, and being overly dramatic, even if it's playful, makes you appear less serious and too free to form commitments with.

Balance is necessary, so stay curious, but also serious and forthright. Around February 16, when the energy prepares to change from Yin to Yang, you could send off mixed signals in situations where you are about to attain good fortune. Remove objects associated with past relationships. Declutter your home. It's important to pay attention to social cues to see what's about to unfold in your life.

Hold off on making definitive statements until the 17th. From February 17 onward, you're in your element. This is when relationships, platonic and romantic, start to take shape. You meet new people or solidify an existing partnership. Create a love corner in your home to attract what you want this month. Place items in a small corner of a room, like matching rings.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.