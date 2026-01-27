February 2026 Monthly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

February 2026 monthly horoscopes are here, revealing a month for each zodiac sign to rediscover themselves and everything that makes them unique. From their quirks to their freakiness and whatever else specifically defines each astrological sign, this month is a reminder that there is only one you, and you are encouraged to let everyone see life from your point of view. Starting the month with a Full Moon in Leo on February 1 helps you unapologetically be your authentic self by showing you off as one-of-one. Then, as Uranus goes direct in Taurus on February 3, you are divinely realigned with how valuable your unique point of view is and feel the pressure to stand firm in it. The conjunction with Saturn and Neptune in Aries energy on the 13th insists that it is your divine duty to do so because it will show others how to follow your lead in living the dream.

As we welcome the first eclipse season of 2026 with a new moon solar eclipse in Aquarius on the 17th (which is also the Chinese Lunar New Year and Mardi Gras), you see how being true to yourself blesses you with a new beginning that mirrors what you envisioned for yourself earlier in the month. When the first quarter moon shines in Gemini on the 24th, your actions and decisions are based on the connections you’ve made, conversations you’ve had, and how innovative you can be. Testing your creativity will come in handy around the 26th when Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces, and you begin to wonder if this idea you’ve put so much faith in is realistic or just a figment of your imagination.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, February has you channeling your inner Chappell Roan because you are H-O-T T-O G-O!

While you find new reasons to be grateful for the heat you bring between the 10th and the 11th, you learn to let go of any animosity that used to fuel you during the third-quarter moon in Scorpio on February 9.

Because you are aware of your significant influence on others, set a goal around the 22nd or 23rd to lead with care and respect. Doing so will set a tone for you by month’s end that helps start March off on a high note.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are so focused on getting things done in February. Sensible decision-making regarding who matches your freak and what situation brings out the best in you is the north star of your personal compass this month, thanks to the moon phasing from full to waning gibbous in Leo and Virgo energy from the 3rd through the 5th.

You are and have always been someone people can depend on, but this month, you are willing to admit that you want the kind of reassurance you give to others. Once you forgive or forget who wasted your time or misrepresented themselves during the third-quarter moon in Scorpio on the 9th, you finally feel some relief around the 22nd.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your creativity is showing this month, and with good reason. February is helping you pave a new path that no one knew was possible, including you.

Though the 16th through 23rd is a high-energy week for you, it is the new moon solar eclipse in Aquarius on the 17th that elevates you to a unique position that only you can handle.

When Pisces season starts on the 18th, you put more enthusiasm into your hopes and dreams, leading you to take charge of your destiny around the 20th.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, February encourages you to express yourself, especially during the first-quarter moon in Gemini on the 24th.

You’re not necessarily known for bold courage, except when it comes to putting your feelings out there. But thanks to Saturn and Neptune hanging together in Aries energy on the 20th during a waxing crescent moon in the same sign, you unapologetically take up space.

Even if you take it one step at a time, you will feel inclined to speak up for yourself and show who you really are by month’s end.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, in February, you finally feel comfortable enough to stand firm on not just who you really are beneath the surface, but what you stand for. Having a full moon kick the month off in your sign definitely helps with that.

You know you shine brighter when you stay true to who you are. Though you’re not in the business of shrinking yourself, your heightened sense of self-awareness this month may cause some hesitation on your part before making moves.

Almost every day this month, especially when Saturn enters Aries on the 13th, and when Saturn and Neptune are conjunct in Aries on the 20th, you are reminded to be your whole self, not the more digestible version.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, February is bringing you intense and enlightening conversations that will lead to unforgettable surprises.

The third-quarter moon in Scorpio on the 9th allows you to move forward with discernment and knowledge of when to step in, step up, or step away.

Around the first-quarter moon in Gemini on the 24th, you will be surprised by how far honesty gets you and how comfortable you are with the result.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, February has you opening your mind so you can welcome all the possibilities and opportunities that will be available to you this month.

The universe drops some hints that you are not living up to your full potential during the quarter moons in Scorpio and Gemini on the 9th and 24th. You feel the extra push to go for it around the 11th and an extra kick in the pants to take things a step further around the 19th.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, February is bringing a level of intensity that intrigues you. You feel this extra surge of energy on the 9th during the third-quarter moon in your sign, on the 13th when Saturn enters Aries during a waning crescent moon in Capricorn, and on the 20th when Saturn and Neptune are conjunct in Aries.

Whatever catches your attention, whatever you are tempted to try, you will. Likewise, whatever you lose interest in, you won’t hesitate to walk away from.

In all things that you do this month, make sure you stay honest, both with yourself and others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are interested in diving deeper into what fuels you this month. Naturally, you are a student of life and love to explore every aspect of it, but February has you ready to explore every aspect of yourself and your life specifically.

Aquarius is a sign of self-discovery, so it is only right that you feel this extra push to discover more about yourself during Aquarius season. Though that season lasts until the 17th, this energy especially influences your intrigue when Eros enters Aquarius on the 11th and the beginning of the Aquarius-Pisces Cusp week on the 15th.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, February brings you a sense of completion, whether in fullness or finality. Starting the month with a full moon in Leo applies the extra pressure to wrap something up or see that you already have all you want and need.

Between the 14th and 17th, when Eros and the new moon solar eclipse are in Aquarius energy, you suddenly find clarity. Whatever you were previously confused about, whatever felt like a riddle you were begging for a clue to solve, now makes so much sense.

With this new perspective, you feel your reach expand and know that it can only get better from here.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happy birthday, Aquarius! February brings you the respect you’ve earned and are rightfully deserving of. Having a new moon solar eclipse in your sign on the 17th is an amazing way to close out your birthday season and make yourself known to anyone who doubted your influence.

Though you couldn't care less about who likes you and aren't interested in winning any sort of popularity contest, especially during the third-quarter moon in Scorpio on the 9th, you do care about getting your just due. By the 26th, you not only get it, but there is no longer a question of your significance or position.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, February gives you an extra jolt of energy. Thanks to the Aries influence on the 13th and the 20th, you feel awakened and incredibly alert!

It is important to trust your intuition as you step into your birthday season on the 18th. When Mercury goes retrograde in your sign on the 26th, you will really need to hold your own and keep the faith, so you don’t allow outside influences to make you question what you already know.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author.