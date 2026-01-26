How The Incredibly Powerful Full Moon On February 1 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful Full Moon is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from January 26 to February 1, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Leo on Sunday, infusing the collective with hope.

This lunation warms our hearts and helps us connect with our inner aristocrat. We are finding our crown and throne this week. This means discovering what brings us happiness, what fuels our ambition, and what love means for us. The Leo Moon feels like a beacon of warm light amidst the Saturnian energy that January brought along.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

This Full Moon asks what you desire to do within the educational and career realms, Aries. This is a good time to pursue something new or close out an existing project. Focus on expanding your skillset and learning something new.

Advertisement

This is a period for working well with others, even if you’re the leader. Be a team player, actively listen, and allow others to feel like they can trust you.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Career goals and expectations are at the forefront this week, Taurus. The Full Moon brings to light the goals you have and the blueprint needed to make them a reality. It also puts a focus on what you have accomplished over the last six months and what you desire to create moving forward.

If there are any changes you desire to make, now is the time to prepare before Jupiter moves into Leo later this year. Don’t feel that you can’t progress if you’re not where you want to be. There is still plenty of time and room for growth.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Gemini, this Full Moon is about effectively expressing yourself and communicating with others. Your creative outlets are a part of this energy, too, as the Full Moon asks you to revisit anything you have worked on in the last six months.

Overall, this lunation helps you to elevate your craft, since Aquarius season gives you the patience and dedication needed to transform your projects. Because this transit also serves as a prelude to Jupiter’s ingress later in the year, you see how starting your foundation will help bring structure later on.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you are paying special attention to your material possessions, Cancer. The Leo Moon brings some harsh truths to the surface, especially if you've been impulsive. This is a time to analyze your work ethic and how you manage your responsibilities.

For those who have been on top of their game, this is a celebratory transit that elevates your relationship with yourself. The Lion’s magnetism shows you the talents and gifts you have at your disposal.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in your sign brings a very potent energy, Leo, setting the tone for the upcoming Jupiter in Leo transit later this year. Get ready to step into your new power, as this emotional Moon awakens something within you.

Aquarius season is all about getting back to yourself. This is a time to fortify your armor and learn how to become your own best friend. You're learning a lot about your goals, dreams, and even your fears. Overall, this is a supportive period, helping you write your new story and receive support from others.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a very wonderful time for you to rest, slow down, and show yourself a lot of love and care, Virgo. Instead of running away from your emotions, you are pushed to face them. Utilize a journal or meditate in order to reflect.

The Full Moon shows you how to acquire more discipline and be there for yourself. Don’t get too caught up in making perfection. This transit shows you that making mistakes is fine as long as you learn from them. With this lunation in Leo, you are also learning how to root for yourself.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Libra, this week is about emotional vulnerability, specifically within your friendship circles. You are appreciating the people you care for, and those who support and love you. This is also a time to reflect on the changes you have experienced within your social circles over the last six months, and who you want to bring into your world going forward. This year is all about meeting new people and learning how to strengthen the connections with the people you care most about.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Scorpio, the energy this week puts into perspective your professional goals and academic aspirations. A major project you’ve been working on comes to a close, as the Moon reflects your hard work and efforts over the last six months.

You may also ponder what else you would like to achieve this Aquarius season. Consider the dynamics you have with colleagues or classmates. See how you can become a better leader and step into your role with a lot more confidence during this time.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Leo serves as a prelude for what you can expect when Jupiter enters the fire sign later this year. This lunation brings a desire to learn something new. If you want to progress in your career, this transit shows you the direction to go. This is also a period to focus on the skills you want to improve. Writers, musicians, artists, and other creatives should work on developing their craft.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Full Moon in Leo helps you understand your psyche, Capricorn. The Moon points to your past, possibly topics related to your childhood or family history. This is a period of research and uncovering truths, as we all prepare for Jupiter’s entry into Leo in the next several months. Even with some emotional topics, the energy feels beneficial and healing.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aquarius, the Full Moon carries a romantic energy. If you are in a relationship, expect to see your partner in a new light, as the potent Leo energy puts the spotlight on a new part of your relationship. If you are single, this Leo transit helps you identify the traits you want in a future partner.

Mercury and Venus in your sign make you more compassionate and tolerant, and improve your communication skills. This week also brings a lot of shifts to your professional sector, since people see you in a more favorable light.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this Full Moon, there is a focus on your personal evolution and transformations, Pisces. Things are changing fast during Aquarius season. With Saturn now direct and ready to leave your sign next month, these changes become crystal clear.

The Leo Moon shines a light in one of the darkest parts of your chart. This shows you that you are ready to take command of your ship as you continue to traverse the storms that Saturn brings.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.