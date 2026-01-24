Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For January 26 - February 1 — Neptune Enters Aries

Weekly love horoscopes are here for January 26 - February 1, 2026, revealing how one of the most significant astrological transits of the year influences each zodiac sign's relationship. On January 26, Neptune leaves Pisces and enters Aries, never to return to the sign of Pisces in our lifetime. Neptune transits can be dreamy, romantic, spiritual, and creative, but they also represent disillusionment, self-delusion, and lies when it comes to relationships.

The Full Moon rises on February 1 in Leo, the sign that rules the fifth house of love. This is an opportunity to stand out from the crowd and feel a little special. This Moon can be quite dramatic — just don’t let drama get out of control. There are a few drawbacks, though. With the Moon's opposition to Mars and Pluto, it may be a good idea to keep things light and avoid contentious conversations or getting into power struggles in relationship dynamics this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for January 26 - February 1, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, Neptune has entered your first house. This can be a lovely and creative time, but when it comes to relationships, focus on how things really are — not how you wish them to be.

The start of the week is focused on finances. You could experience a minor power struggle, especially if you share joint finances.

Sunday's Full Moon in your fifth house offers an opportunity to embrace love and spend time with someone you care about. This is a night to be out and about if you are single.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, stability is extra important to you this week. If there is drama, it probably won’t go over well.

The 29th is the best day for love all week with Mercury conjunct Venus. You may communicate something important or vice versa from your partner, but if so, it is positive and goes well.

The Full Moon in Leo on Sunday makes the weekend a great time for a date, but the energy does clash with your Sun, so if it feels like things are slightly off, don’t take it too seriously.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Venus and Mars transiting your ninth house, you may be thinking in terms of taking a romantic trip with someone. If you are single, this week you could connect with someone who lives abroad or at a distance.

The Full Moon in Leo on Sunday is compatible with you, and it is all about communication and perhaps short trips with someone important.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, it is likely that you'll experience some meaningful times this week, especially on the 29th.

Mars and Venus are transiting your eighth house, which rules the way you feel in a relationship, your partner’s finances, and intimacy. Your relationship could reach a new level this week, but you should be aware of potential tensions or issues concerning power dynamics in relationships or even your physical relationship, especially around the 27th.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, Mars and Venus are transiting your seventth house of partners, so you will spend a lot of your time focused on someone special this week.

It's important to be aware that the energy on or around the 27th makes an argument or disagreement likely, so watch relationship dynamics.

You are the focus during this Full Moon. The spotlight is on you on Sunday, and this marks a significant turning point in a relationship.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, engaging in new experiences and trying new things with a partner expands your relationship this week. You're focused on a greater alignment of values this week, discovering whether someone else’s values click with yours or not.

You may prefer to spend some time alone during the Full Moon on Sunday, which rises in your 12th house. Now is the time to release emotional baggage that could hold you back.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this is an exciting week for you as both Venus and Mars transit your fifth house of love. On the 29th, you may realize someone means more to you than you originally thought.

The Full Moon in Leo falls in your 11th house on Sunday, so it’s time to get out and socialize with a partner. If you are single, there is a better-than-normal chance of meeting someone significant this weekend.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this is a good week to step outside your box and experience new things with your partner. If you are single, you'll likely meet someone who is not typical of what you are generally attracted to, but don’t blow this person off!

Mars is conjunct Pluto on the 27th, which can sometimes make us a little extra obsessive. Try not to let your suspicions get out of control.

The Full Moon in Leo may make you want to shine and be noticed over the weekend, but its energy is not totally compatible with you, so things may not all go as expected.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you may feel a need for playful expression this week when it comes to your relationship, and communication will be very important.

You could take a short trip with or to meet someone special. If you can't go far, try exploring new places in your own backyard.

The Full Moon on Sunday is a great time to get to know someone new or embrace a current relationship, which can be quite exciting.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the start of the week brings some grounding emotions. It is a positive time to spend with a partner if you have one. With clear communication, this week, your bonds with someone are strengthened.

Watch for issues concerning personal autonomy or power dynamics in relationships that could derail things if you aren’t careful.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, with Venus and Mars transiting your first house, this is an exceptional week for love. You should feel great!

If you are single, it is a perfect time to socialize. You have a good chance of meeting someone new.

Watch things around the 27th. Don’t let anything get blown out of proportion.

The Full Moon on Sunday is all about partners or someone special. It could turn out to be an absolutely wonderful weekend if you allow it.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, expect to experience a lighter vibe this week that is somewhat different and more unique than normal. This is a week for trying new things, and if you're single, meeting new people. You may connect with someone you keep secret for a while for any number of reasons.

Over the weekend, the Full Moon is about self-love and letting go of negative tapes that play in your mind, holding you back.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.